"I felt so in sync with my speed": Madelene Sagstrom eyes down 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup win after taking sole lead on Day 3

Madelene Sagstrom is in contention to win the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup. The LPGA Tour player seized the lead at the ongoing tournament following the third round on Saturday, May 11th.

Sagstrom shot a bogey-free round on Saturday, propelling her to a one-stroke lead in the game. She settled for a total score of under 19 and will enter the final round just one stroke ahead of Rose Zhang.

Following her outstanding performance, Madelene Sagstrom opened up about her performance. She said (via LPGA.com):

“I thought I was going to make everything today. I looked at everything, oh, this is going in, oh, this is going in. I felt like there was a lot of movement in my body when they were hitting the edges."

"I felt so in sync with my speed. It's been great, so everything looked like they were going in, burning edged all day long. It's a nice feeling knowing wherever I am on the green, I have a chance to make birdie, which relaxes the rest of the game a little bit. Shane was like, we just need to hit the green, and I can figure it out from there," she added.

During the third round of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, Sagstrom started her game on the first tee hole. She made a par on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the second hole.

She carded three back-to-back birdies from seventh to ninth holes. The day ended on a good note for Sagstrom with a birdie on the 17th hole. She made six birdies to score 66.

A quick recap of Madelene Sagstrom's performance at Cognizant Founders Cup 2024

Madelene Sagstrom commenced her game at the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday, May 9th. She began with a bogey on the third hole but swiftly rebounded with three consecutive birdies from the fifth to seventh holes.

Sagstrom then carded another birdie on the 11th hole, followed by an eagle on the 12th hole, along with two more birdies. In the first round, she made a total of six birdies, a single bogey, and included an eagle to finish with a score of 7-under 65.

In the second round of the tournament, Madelene Sagstrom continued her impressive performance by securing back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. She managed to make seven birdies, an eagle, one bogey, and one double bogey in the second round, resulting in a score of 66.

The Swedish golfer showcased remarkable skill in the third round, where she recorded a bogey-free round accompanied by six birdies. The final of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Day will take place on Sunday, May 12.