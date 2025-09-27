"I find it lazy" - Michael Kim sounds off on rookies' analysis at Ryder Cup 2025

Michael Kim shared his disappointment with the rookies' analysis at the Ryder Cup 2025. There are five rookies making their debut in the biennial tournament this year. Four of them are playing for the US team, while one is there for the European team.

Following the opening day matchups of the event, held on Friday, September 26, Michael Kim shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, calling analysts out for saying the "mistakes" from the rookie players are being called with "no experience." He wrote:

"I hate all the mistakes from rookies labeled as “no experience.” It’s still golf and all these guys have played under massive pressure. I find it lazy analysis"

At the Bethpage Black Course, for the US team, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun, and Russell Henley have made their debut in the biennial tournament, while Rasmus Højgaard is in the Europe team. In the opening day matchups of Ryder Cup, the European team dominated in the field and took an early 5.5-2.5 lead in the game. They won five of the eight games played in the foursome and fourball matchups.

Henley played his first foursome game in a team with Scottie Scheffler but lost against Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick. Spaun and Griffin played in the fourball game, but they lost their matchups.

Young is the only rookie from the US team to win a game on Friday. He played in a fourball matchup in a team with Justin Thomas against Ludvig Åberg and Rasmus Højgaard and won 6&5.

Michael Kim to do a "Live stream" on the second day of the Ryder Cup

Michael Kim is enjoying downtime away from the greens following his win at the FedEx Open de France Championship. On Friday, after the first day of matchups of the Ryder Cup he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, in which he shared that he would do a live stream on Saturday. He wrote:

"I’ll do another Live stream tomorrow for the afternoon session if and when the US side pulls together and win the morning session. Morning giveaway was a 250$ gift card from my partners at Dunning. Will do one more of those if I get on!"

At the Ryder Cup this week, the US team is looking forward to maintaining its streak of not losing on home soil in the last five editions. They had a tough start. However, there are two more days to go, and the team has a good chance to bounce back and win the tournament.

Meanwhile, after a decent season on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Michael Kim is enjoying a break. He was the runner-up earlier this year at the WM Phoenix Open and settled in a tie for sixth place at the Cognizant Classic. He recorded a solo fourth finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a solo tenth finish at the BMW Championship.

