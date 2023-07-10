"I don't have the flexibility I used to have, and never will": Tiger Woods cited aging as obstacle after missing the cut during The British Open 2019

In the world of golf, Tiger Woods has one of the best records in history. Considered to be one of the best players in the world, the pressure is always on for the pro golfer. However, even he is not exempt from aging, and it clearly showed at the 2019 British Open.

Woods had already won the 2019 Masters and now set his sight on the last major of the year. However, from the very get-go things were not going his way at Royal Portrush. The golfer was visibly struggling during his first two rounds at the British Open.

Woods' round on Friday was stronger than his second round. He finished his round on Friday with a disastrous 78. Despite a valiant effort of one under 70 in his second round, Woods' total of 148 would not be enough for him to make the cut.

Tiger Woods managed to maintain his Friday score through some slight swing adjustments. However, it was not enough for him to see it through the weekend. Speaking via Golf Digest he said:

“I just torqued my setup differently, just tried to make some minor changes, swing-wise. Because, let's be honest, I don't have the flexibility I used to have, and never will. So I'm going to have to make those adaptations."

Tiger Woods missed multiple major cuts in the 2019 season

The Open Championship was the second major cut that Tiger Woods had missed that year, with the first being the PGA Championship. For Woods, it was important to train consistently as an older athlete.

“That's one of the hardest things to accept as an older athlete is that you're not going to be as consistent as you were at 23. I'm going to have my hot weeks. I'm going to be there in contention with a chance to win, and I will win tournaments," Woods said.

However, the one thing Tiger Woods cannot do is stop trying. He will continue to try and maintain the best version of himself, pushing as far as he can to win.

“I just have to continue doing what I'm doing. It's just a matter of being consistent."

