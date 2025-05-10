“I found it hard in 2019” – Shane Lowry has a message for Rory McIlroy trying to ‘reset’ after Masters win

Shane Lowry had a message for Rory McIlroy, trying to reset after the Masters win. McIlroy won a green jacket for the first time in 2025, but his form faltered at the Zurich Classic, resulting in him and Lowry losing the Zurich Classic. As Lowry was sharing the same field with McIlroy again at the Truist Championship, he had a few thoughts about his fellow Irishman’s form.

Lowry joined the press conference at the Philly Cricket Club and shared his experience of regaining form after the 2019 Open Championship. He added that McIlroy would be able to do the same. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“I found it hard in 2019 when I won The Open to kind of come back out and -- you almost want it too much sometimes to almost forget about that and move on. I think there's a part of you that should enjoy what you've just done and allow yourself just kind of -- I suppose not try too hard to backup what you've done. Look, I'm sure Rory's won enough times, enough big tournaments to reset his goals and move on. So I don't know why I'm answering that question”

He continued,

“You try to put it behind you, but it's such a big win, it's something that is there to be kind of, I guess for the next while when the tough -- you know, when you have tough days, it kind of is there in the back of your head that you've achieved something great.”

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished at T12 at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with 22 under. They scored 64 in the first round with seven birdies and one eagle, followed by 69 in the second round with five birdies and one eagle. They shot 61 and 72 in the third and fourth rounds with eight and three birdies, respectively.

How did Shane Lowry perform in the 2025 season so far?

Shane Lowry had four top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T8 at the Valspar Championship, and a T8 at the RBC Heritage. Here's a list of all Lowry's 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T2

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T39

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T11

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T7

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): T20

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T8

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T42

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T8

Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the TPC Louisiana: T12

