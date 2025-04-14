"I gave it everything" - Justin Rose pens a heartfelt note after Masters heartbreak, lauds Rory McIlroy

Justin Rose penned a heartfelt note after another close call at the Masters. The English player fell just short in the sudden-death playoff at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 13.

Rose lost against Rory McIlroy to a birdie on the first playoff hole. He congratulated McIlroy on completing the career Grand Slam and reflected on what the week meant to him. He wrote on X:

"I gave it everything….Congratulations @McIlroyRory on winning the @TheMasters and completing the Grand Slam.. very cool sharing the green with you in that moment…Thank you Team. s always for all the support during the week… We go again"

Rose had a splendid start at the 2025 Masters, where he scored 7-under 65 in the first round. He followed it with 71 and 75 in the second and third rounds. In the final round, he spectacularly posted a score of 6-under 66 with 10 birdies against four bogeys.

This year was Justin Rose's 20th appearance at Augusta National. This was another agonizingly close finish for him at Augusta. He had finished second in 2015 and lost in the playoffs against Sergio Garcia in 2017. Further, Rose has held or shared the first-round lead five times at the Masters, a record for a player without a green jacket.

Here's a look at Justin Rose's performance at the Masters over the years:

2003: T39 (297, +9)

2004: T22 (290, +2)

2007: T5 (292, +4)

2008: T36 (295, +7)

2009: T20 (286, -2)

2011: T11 (283, -5)

2012: T8 (284, -4)

2013: T25 (290, +2)

2014: T14 (289, +1)

2015: T2 (274, -14)

2016: T10 (289, +1)

2017: 2 (279, -9)

2018: T12 (282, -6)

2019: Missed cut

2020: T23 (283, -5)

2021: 7 (283, -5)

2022: Missed cut

2023: T16 (286, -2)

2024: Missed cut

2025: 2 (277, -11)

Justin Rose reveals what he said to Rory McIlroy after the latter's win at the Masters 2025

In the post-tournament press conference, Justin Rose was asked what he said to Rory McIlroy after his Masters win. The 44-year-old said (via ASAP Sports):

"Rory is a friend for sure. Walked on the tee. We shake hands. That's the business end of things. When it's all said and done, I said to him, Listen, I was glad I was here on this green to witness you win the career Grand Slam. That's such a cool, momentous moment in the game of golf. Yeah, that was it."

Rose added that McIlroy was "pretty overcome" with emotion and likely unable to fully absorb the moment. He added that it was a big day in the game of golf. The North Irishman joined an elite club of players to complete a Career Grand Slam that includes Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

