“I didn't get ahead of myself” – PGA Tour bound Raul Pereda reflects on his US PGA Tour qualifying school event performance

Raul Pereda earned a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. The 27-year-old Mexican native shot a 1-under 69 on Sunday to secure the final spot on the circuit roster. The golfer aced the US PGA Tour qualifying school event, becoming the only Mexican golfer on the PGA Tour.

Following his qualification, Pereda came out to note that the Q-school outing was a stressful one. He admitted that he felt the anxiety kicking. However, he managed to keep his emotions at bay and see the round-through. Pereda said that he ‘didn't get ahead of himself’ and ‘encouraged’ himself to push forward.

Commenting on the US PGA Tour qualifying school experience, Raul Pereda said, as quoted by pgatour.com:

“I didn't get ahead of myself. When I was falling behind walking from the group, I was just encouraging myself and calming myself, telling myself go, and you can do it, and you're born for this."

"My sports psychologist back in the day, he always taught me how to look at this like a boxing fight. You're going to hit, but you're going to get hit, as well. I got hit early in the round, and I still had 12 holes to go, so I might as well put some punches out there.”

Furthermore, Pereda noted that the result overjoyed him. He said that everything 'felt like a win' for him. It is pertinent to note that Raul Pereda started Monday’s final round in fifth place. The golfer made Birdies on two of his first five holes for the perfect start.

However, things changed when his tee shot on the par-4 sixth hole landed in water and his tee shot on the next hole went out of bounds. The golfer managed to hold on to the final position for a 2024 PGA Tour card.

Raul Pereda on playing at the TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course

Notably, Pereda moved to Florida in 2014 and attended Jacksonville University. Owing to this, the golfer was at home at the TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach. Having played primarily on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, Pereda knew Dye’s Valley inside out. The Mexican golfer admitted that his course knowledge helped him over the weekend.

Commenting on playing in Florida, Raul Pereda said:

“I really know the course like the palm of my hand. It really helped me put myself in position all day today. The putts didn’t drop like the past couple days, but the chips did… I think the fact that it happened here was meant to be. It was for a reason. It was set for me at the table, and I just took advantage of it the best way possible. I'm very thankful that I landed where I am.”

It is pertinent to note that a large crowd had gathered around the 18th green to watch Raul Pereda in action. The golfer’s local ties helped him have home support.