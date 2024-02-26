“I get paid more to play the same sport and have more time” - Jon Rahm provides further insight into decision to join LIV Golf

Jon Rahm's switch to the LIV Golf Series was a shocking turn of events during the golf off-season. The World No. 3 made the switch to the breakaway series at the end of the 2023 PGA season. The move came as a big blow to the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm made the move to LIV after reportedly signing a deal of $600 million. Rahm made the decision to join the LIV Golf series keeping in mind the amount of money he would be getting. Speaking via Golf Magic, Rahm said:

"I have the right to do what I think is best for myself and my family. In a nutshell, I get paid more to play the same sport and have more time. I don't know about most people, but that sounds great to me."

Jon Rahm acknowledged that being the third best golfer in the world meant that he had already had a few advantages. However, he said securing the future of his family is the most important for him.

"I don't wanna skip through this point because there is no point. [Joining LIV] was a big way in which golfers get compensated. I would be lying if I said it wasn't a big part of it."

Rahm also said that the day he decided to join LIV, Tiger Woods cut contact with him completely.

Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf with brand new team Legion XIII

Rahm joined the LIV Golf series and immediately got his own team for the 2024 season - Legion XIII. He has been joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent.

The team has been doing very well so far, as they are first in the standings after two events. The team finished first in the season opener in Mayakoba, and fifth in Las Vegas. Rahm himself is currently sitting in third place in the individual standings, after a T3 finish at Mayakoba.

The series will now move on to its next event in Jeddah. It will be held at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from March 1 to 3.