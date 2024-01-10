“I have to go out there and earn it”: Rory McIlroy expects no favors as he pursuits to win the elusive Green Jacket this year

Rory McIlroy said recently that he would like to win the Masters this year and would play more to get sharper before the event in April. He added that he would like to earn it and did not think that he was entitled to it.

McIlroy is set to begin his 2024 season with the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational, which commences on Thursday, January 11 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (DCGYC) of Dubai Creek Resort.

In a recent interview, McIlroy opened up about his preparation before the first major championship of the year. He said he wanted to enter the Augusta National with good form, and for this, he would be playing comparatively more events this year before April. He was quoted as saying, via Golf Digest:

"This year, in fact, I’m going to play more before The Masters. It will be my ninth or 10th event of the year. Previously, it’s been my sixth or seventh. I’ll hopefully be a bit sharper and know exactly where my game really is."

Last year, the 34-year-old Northern Irishman missed the cut from the Masters despite being one of the favorites. He had carded 5-over 77 in the second round at the Augusta National, his highest single-round score since the Saturday round of the 2016 Masters. Following his early exit, he skipped the media interaction that day and then skipped the RBC Heritage next week, facing a hefty fine.

McIlroy added that winning the Green Jacket was pretty important for him, and if he didn't, he would feel he missed something in his career. However, now he doesn't think he is entitled to win one but will have to earn one. He continued:

"I did an interview a few years ago when the interviewer asked if I felt like I deserved a green jacket. I don’t deserve anything. The game has given me more than enough. I have to go out there and earn it.

"People can say the course suits my game all they want, I still have to go out there and play the golf. I’m on a pretty strong list of players who have won three of the four majors. But I’d like to be on the shorter list of those who have won all four."

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the Masters?

Rory McIlroy hasn't won at the Masters, the only major he needs to complete his career Grand Slam. He has made 15 starts at the Augusta National and made 12 cuts, including seven top-ten finishes. His best performance here came in 2022 when he finished runner-up after shooting a bogey-free 64 on the final day.

McIlroy has won four major championships in his career, and overall, he has registered 24 wins on the PGA Tour. Last year, he won the Scottish Open, the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. He also made the top ten in three major championships, including a solo second at the US Open.