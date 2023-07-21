“I can't go at my pace because they're in my way” - Jon Rahm loses cool as cameramen block his way at The Open Championship 2023

Jon Rahm doesn’t want cameramen following him on the course. The golfer, who has been complaining about the increasing number of people on the course, have yet again lost his cool over the same. The Masters champion on Thursday said that he wasn’t able to ‘go at his pace because people are in his way’.

Interestingly, The Open is the third straight major where Rahm has complained about groups of cameramen following his every move. According to reports, the Spaniard did a rant about people blocking his way. The golfer’s anger caused members of the press to ask what exactly was troubling him. Replying to the query, the PGA Tour star pointed out that he was being held back in pace because the cameramen were in his way.

Speaking to the media about his on-course experience on Thursday, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I’m trying to walk and there’s way too many people in my way, and I can’t go on my pace because they’re in my way.”

He added:

“Then I’m walking off 18 and trying to deal with the unlucky moment on 18, and there’s somebody with a boom light on my ass keeping up with Rory’s pace, and I can’t go at my own pace. That’s kind of the disregard that I (dealt with), that’s all.”

Chris McKee @mrmckee pic.twitter.com/P9krxK5PRi Jon Rahm is PISSED. Safe to say he's had it with the Rory McIlroy fan boys broadcasting golf and Rory-Mania in Liverpool. #TheOpen

Rahm’s bitter comments about his experience at The Open came after a forgettable round 1. The World no.3 golfer signed for 3-over 74 in his opening round and settled for a T89 finish.

Jon Rahm continues attack on cameramen

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time Jon Rahm has sounded off on cameramen at majors. Earlier in May, the Spaniard had an exchange with an ESPN cameraman who’d got too close to him at the PGA Championship. The golfer had an exchange with the cameraperson at the eighth hole in the third round.

Rahm was heard saying on the telecast that he was mad at the camera. He said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“Stop aiming [the camera] at my face when I’m mad, it’s all you guys do.”

A similar experience followed for the Masters champion at the US Open. However, he didn’t make any strong-worded comments this time. Rahm, who couldn’t hide is anger with a cameraman, later noted that the camera was in his face on the par-3 11th at Los Angeles Country Club during the third round.

It will be interesting to see if any cameramen dare bother Jon Rahm again this weekend at Hoylake.