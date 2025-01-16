"I have a few goals:" LIV Golf's rising star Caleb Surratt reveals his expectations for the 2025 season

Caleb Surratt joined the impressive LIV Golf roster as a sophomore last year. This year he will continue with his team Legions XIII.

The 20-year-old has his plans for the 2025 season laid out which include two wins and making it to the top 100 so that he can make his Major debut at the PGA Championship, which is incidentally being held in his hometown, Charlotte at Quail Hollow. Talking about it he said:

"I have a few goals. One goal is to get in the PGA Championship. I've played four events this year (2024) that were Official World Golf-ranked, and I went up like 2200 spots, just from those four, and I've gotten to around the 280-310 number." [via Golf Monthly]

Surratt is currently ranked 297th according to the OWGR. The PGA Championship will be held in May so the golfer is a little short on time and as a LIV Golfer, has limited chances at his disposal to increase his world ranking. But he is staying optimistic to hopefully make the top 100 cut or receive a sponsor's exemption.

"I think if I can play well at the start of this year, I can potentially get my name in the conversation for hopefully maybe a sponsor exemption or potentially get into that top 100 and have a chance because it's in my hometown so that's probably my biggest goal," he mentioned.

The PGA Championship is Caleb Surratt's "biggest goal" this year. But he also aims to get at least two victories to his name.

"Another goal it to win twice I’d say, I think if I play well it's definitely possible. Definitely, I want to win an Asian Tour International Series event and I want to be competing at the top of these LIV events a lot more often than I did last year so I know I'll get there eventually," he added.

Surratt also shared his aspirations towards qualifying for the Majors.

"The answer is to qualify for them," - Caleb Surratt on playing Majors

Caleb Surratt was a student at the University of Tennessee when he joined LIV Golf and would possibly have continued playing for his college had he not signed on with the league.

Like any golfer, even the upcoming player dreams of playing at the Majors. He will play the qualifying for the US Open and the Open Championship. Surratt further said that he is looking at the prospect of playing Majors as if he is still a collegiate golfer. (via Golf Monthly)

"I think right now I'm looking at it from the perspective of like, 'Okay, if I'm 20 years old in college, how am I going to get into the Majors?' And the answer is to qualify for them," he said.

He added:

"So nothing's changed on that perspective, and until I play my way into a more complete professional golfer like a lot of the guys I'm competing with every week then I could maybe try and say I'm trying to get exempt into them,"

Caleb Surratt said that he plans on putting in the work and earning a rightful place at the Majors.

"But for now I'm just putting my head down and trying to qualify for them the way that it should be and the way that I should be in college regardless, and the way that's probably rightfully so,"

The young star will begin his 2025 season at the International series India before heading to Riyadh for LIV Golf's 2025 opener event.

