Paige Spiranac is an influential golfer who also happens to be a prominent social media personality. Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram and around one million on Twitter. She recently organized a Q&A session on her Instagram where she answered all the questions about herself.

The questions from her fans and followers were plenty and varied. However, an unknown user called her out for not being fit compared to her earlier days when she had just started out in professional golf.

Spiranac answered the question in her own eccentric fashion and also spoke about her struggles with anxiety and depression. The 30-year-old believes she was way younger back then and had an unfamiliar relationship with food.

Paige Spiranac spoke about her arduous journey with depression and anxiety via Instagram:

"They're comparing me to a time of my life when I was younger but I was also very depressed, struggled with a ton of anxiety."

Spiranac added:

"I was not happy, I had a difficult relationship with food, I was malnourished, I was not in a good place. I did not like the person that I was and I am much healthier now."

Paige Spiranac explains how she deals with criticism on social media

Although Paige Spiranac is not part of the LPGA Tour. She is considered as a prominent golfer due to her massive social media following. However, a big downside of a massive fan following is the consistent hate and criticism one has to endure.

The Instagram model has been through her fair share of hate and criticism. She recently explained how she deals with hate on social media during her Instagram Q&A session while also sharing a simple remedy for everyone going through the same:

"One thing that really helps was disconnecting myself from what the situation is."

Spiranac added via Instagram:

"So if someone says something about me, they are basing this judgement off a clip, or a headline that's not true. They don't known me personally, so it doesn't really matter."

Paige Spiranac's valuable advice can be very useful for people struggling with constant hate and criticism. Interestingly, she also believes that scrutiny is part and parcel of the game of golf and one needs to learn to deal with it.