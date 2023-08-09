“I could have got 54, that would have been sick” - Bryson DeChambeau reveals secret LIV Golf rule that offers a $54,000,000 bonus to players

Bryson DeChambeau shot an unbelievable round of 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier but he was still disappointed. Why? Because of the secret $54,000,000 bonus that the Breakaway series offers to a player who shoots a round of 54.

The 29-year-old American, in the Pat McAfee Show, revealed that the league announced to its players about the whopping $54 million gift they would offer to a player who hits a score of 54 in any round. Well, the reason is pretty obvious as the 'LIV' stands for Roman numerals 54 and organizes only 54-hole tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau then highlighted the near misses in his scorecard of the final round.

"So No. 8 I bogeyed, No. 11 I lipped out, No. 13 I missed by like four inches and 14 I left it short in the heart so they were definitely four shots where I could have got 54, that would have been sick," he was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Greenbrier (via Getty Images)

DeChambeau added that the thought of a $54 million bonus prize crossed his mind a couple of times but he missed it by four shots.

"I was four shots away from $54 million. That is what I was thinking about, it crossed my mind a couple of times," DeChambeau added.

It is pertinent to note that Bryson DeChambeau's 58-score included 13 birdies and a bogey. However, this is on date, the tied lowest score in any professional golf event.

The 2020 US Open Champion also revealed that he and Phil Mickelson competed in a pre-tournament grudge match, alongside their teammates Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale. S

Since DeChambeau lost the match to six-time major champions, as part of the deal, he had to give a quarter of his $4 million paycheck to him.

"We deserve that spot" - When Bryson DeChambeau opened up about LIV Golfers getting a spot in the Ryder Cup 2023

Since the arrival of the Breakaway series in 2022, the golfing fraternity was in splits, until, earlier in June 2023 when the PGA Tour and PIF announced a merger deal.

The recently concluded LIV Golf Greenbrier winner Bryson DeChambeau, back in May 2023, opened up about his thoughts on his fellow players getting a chance at the Ryder Cup 2023.

He shared that if they are good enough and have attained points through Majors, they deserve a chance at the upcoming biennial event.

"Like Brad Faxon said, we're playing for our country, not playing for a Tour, not playing for money. He's right. If we're good enough to be selected or even make it on the points through Majors, which is insane, we deserve that spot," DeChambeau said.

“Like @BradFaxon said, we’re playing for our country, not playing for a tour.” Bryson DeChambeau on whether LIV players should be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup:“Like @BradFaxon said, we’re playing for our country, not playing for a tour.” pic.twitter.com/nTQQnyvjmH

Bryson DeChambeau added that there should be some or the other way to be brought up for LIV Golfers getting a chance at the Rome event as they are not up competing for money of the tours, but, for the country.

However, for former PGA Tour players, who play for LIV golf, the doors are not completely closed in the US team, but their selection depends on Captain Zach Johnson's hands. However, for former DP World Tour players who resigned while joining the breakaway series, there is certainly no chance in the European team.

Interestingly, the PGA Championship 2023 winner and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka already secured a spot in the US team for the Rome event. But there are still questions regarding the participation of other LIV golfers.