"I got the chance to play with heroes of mine" - Laurie Canter shares the positive impact of LIV Golf on his career and life

Laurie Canter hasn't had an outstanding season, from a sporting perspective. He has had some unfortunate results and even his stay in the main LIV Golf circuit is in jeopardy. But what has been a success is his experience on the Saudi-backed tour. At least, that's how Canter himself described it.

The Englishman joined LIV Golf in the inaugural season and has played every tournament in 2023. In an interview with Golf Digest, Laurie Canter described his time on that circuit as a great opportunity.

"I got the chance to play with heroes of mine," Canter summed up.

"It has been an amazing experience. I got the chance to play with heroes of mine, often on the same team. I got to play practice rounds with them and pick their brains. Plus, going to LIV was an opportunity to play for a lot of money. I earned $5.5 million in just over a year, which is insane. I’m proud of what that means for my family. So no regrets. LIV really was a great opportunity for me," he said.

Laurie Canter also told Golf Digest how the possibility of playing on the LIV Golf circuit came to him and what reasons led him to take that step. This was part of what he said:

“Two things helped me make the decision to join LIV. I had just played in my first major in America, the 2022 PGA. It was an incredible experience. I had just broken into the top 100 in the world. I made the cut at Southern Hills and wanted to taste more of that. Then the opportunity to play LIV came up."

He added:

"It was around the time that the drop in World Ranking points was coming on the DP World Tour. I sat down with my management team and modelled how the ranking system would change over the next 36 months. It was shocking. Any chance of me climbing the rankings while playing in Europe was going to be hugely diminished.”

Laurie Canter has played 18 tournaments on the LIV Golf circuit, adding the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Since the beginning, he belongs to the Majesticks GC team, in which he shares the roster with Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, and Sam Horsfield.

What has the 2023 season been like for Laurie Canter?

Laurie Canter has played in all 11 LIV Golf tournaments that have taken place in the 2023 season. His best result was a 15th-place finish at LIV Golf Orlando in early April.

The Englishman has finished in the top 20 three other times, while in four tournaments he has finished higher than 30th place (LIV Golf tournaments have fields of only 48 players).

This has meant that Laurie Canter has only accumulated 12 points for the individual ranking. With that amount, he is 43rd of the season, just one step away from relegation.

According to LIV Golf rules, the last four players in the individual ranking (from 44th to 48th) will be relegated to the development tour. Their place will be taken by the top four of the second circuit.

In addition, during 2023 Canter has participated in three DP World Tour tournaments (including The Open Championship, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour). In the British Open, he obtained his best result of the year in that tour (T17).