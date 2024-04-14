"I got to do my homework": Tiger Woods already preparing scouting trips for future Majors after disappointing 2024 Masters

Tiger Woods ended his 2024 Masters campaign in 60th place, with a final score of +16. Despite a rather disappointing Masters this year, Woods is already looking ahead. In his post-round interview, Tiger Woods said that he has already set his eyes on the next major of the year.

At the beginning of the year, Tiger Woods said that he would be playing at least one tournament per month, including the majors. While he has not been able to do that, Woods has confirmed his intention to participate in all four majors this year.

Speaking via SB Nation, Woods said that he is already planning scouting trips for the future majors of the season.

“I’m going to do my homework going forward at Valhalla, Pinehurst and Troon, but that’s the game plan. I heard there are some changes at the next couple of sites. So I have to get up there early and check them out.”

Woods said that he just needs to continue practicing more and staying on top of his game to improve in the future.

“I just [need to] keep lifting, keep the motor going, keep the body moving, keep getting stronger, and keep progressing. Hopefully, the practice sessions will keep getting longer.”

After withdrawing from the 2023 Masters, Woods managed to finish the 2024 Masters, making his 24th consecutive cut for the event.

Tiger Woods records worst ever round at 2024 Masters

Tiger Woods' third round at the Masters was a forgettable one. The 15-time major winner carded a score of 10-over 82 at the Augusta National Golf Course, the worst score he has ever posted at the Masters.

Woods told reporters that he felt quite tired after the third round. Speaking via CNN, Woods said:

“I was not hitting it very good or putting well. Just hit the ball in all the places that I know I shouldn’t hit it. And I missed a lot of putts. Easy, makable putts."

Scottie Scheffler however, delivered a fantastic round to take the solo lead after the third round of the Masters. He is now the clear favorite to win the tournament. However, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg are also in contention to win the event.