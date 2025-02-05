“I got to know Tita a little bit” – Rory McIlroy pays heartfelt tribute to Tiger Woods’ late mother at TGL

Rory McIlroy paid a heartfelt tribute to Tiger Woods' late mother, Kultida, at the SoFi Center of Palm Beaches, Florida. McIlroy had his last TGL match on February 4 against the Los Angeles Golf Club. On the same day, Kultida passed away due to unspecified reasons as Tiger shared the news of the sudden demise on social media.

Following the tournament, McIlroy joined a press conference at the SoFi Center and expressed his condolences on Kultida’s death. He stated how she was present at Woods' last Monday match and hence her death seemed sudden. He said:

“Yeah, obviously very sad, sort of surreal. She was here last Monday night. Yeah, it seemed sudden. I got to know Tida a little bit. She was always very warm, very courteous and generous with her time. Yeah, it was always a delight to see her at tournaments. As time went on, you sort of saw her less and less, and you'd bump into her in player dining and it was always nice to see her. She always had a big smile. Yeah, you obviously feel for Tiger and Sam and Charlie and wish them all the best. Yeah, it's a sad day ( via ASAP Sports).”

Besides Rory McIlroy, sportscaster Scott Van Pelt also gave a tribute to Kultida Woods, sending prayers to the family for their loss. He also described his relationship with Tida and how they mostly met at the Sunday major tournaments where Tiger Woods played.

The TGL League also gave tribute to Tida on February 4 before the Boston Common Golf and Los Angeles Golf Club game. People at the venue had a moment of silence to show solidarity with Woods' loss.

Tiger Woods wrote a heartfelt message for his mother Kultida on social media

Tiger Woods’ mother, Kultida Woods, attended the Jupiter Links' last TGL match against Boston Common Golf. But a week after her presence at Palm Beaches, Florida, Woods wrote on X about the sudden demise of his mother. He penned down:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possibleShe was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Kultida was Tiger's greatest supporter and she was the reason behind his choice to wear red on Sundays. The next round of TGL matches will be played on February 17.

