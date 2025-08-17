  • home icon
  • Golf
  • BMW Championship
  • ‘I grew up fighting’: Robert MacIntyre reacts to his solo lead at the BMW Championship 

‘I grew up fighting’: Robert MacIntyre reacts to his solo lead at the BMW Championship 

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Aug 17, 2025 19:39 GMT
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Robert MacIntyre secured a four-shot cushion heading into the final round of the BMW Championship after holing a dramatic 41-foot birdie putt on the 18th on Saturday evening.

Ad

Robert MacIntyre had been feeling the pressure from Scottie Scheffler during the third round, with the world No. 1 trimming his halfway lead by a stroke. Even so, MacIntyre’s closing birdie provided welcome breathing room and a boost of confidence before Sunday’s finale.

A few hours after the third round of the 2025 BMW Championship, the official Instagram of the PGA Tour shared a video of his interview. Talking about his performance in the event, MacIntyre said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"100 percent. It can go two ways. But look, I grew up all my days amateur golf being the one on the outside looking in, faced not fitting, really fighting for it. What we say in the team, it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog, and I grew up fighting to be in this position."
Ad
Ad

Having opened with superb rounds of 62 and 64, his third-round 68 was far more of a grind as he fought to find the fairways at Caves Valley. He dropped a shot at the first after pulling his approach offline, but responded with a birdie on the par-five fourth. A poor drive into the trees at the fifth nearly cost him again, though he managed to escape with par.

Another birdie arrived at the ninth, and his intensity showed when he appeared frustrated with the crowd after holing a testing par putt on the 14th. Robert MacIntyre just missed on 17 but finished strongly with his birdie at the last.

Ad

Scheffler, meanwhile, applied plenty of pressure with birdies at the fourth, seventh, and 11th before a bogey at the 12th halted his run. He bounced back with another birdie at 14 and signed for a 67, staying within reach of the leader.

Ludvig Aberg kept himself in contention, a birdie at the closing hole bringing him within two of Scheffler. Sam Burns and Harry Hall sit two shots back in a share of fourth, while Tommy Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy trail them by one.

Ad

How has Robert MacIntyre's 2025 season been so far?

The Sentry: T15, $292,000.00

Sony Open in Hawaii: T53, $20,387.00

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T40, $66,375.00

WM Phoenix Open: T6, $310,500.00

The Genesis Invitational: CUT, —

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11, $451,250.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: 9, $731,250.00

Masters Tournament: CUT, —

RBC Heritage: T66, $39,750.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T32, $19,228.00

Truist Championship: T34, $95,062.50

PGA Championship: T47, $49,190.00

Charles Schwab Challenge: T6, $299,725.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T20, $250,666.67

Ad

RBC Canadian Open: T36, $44,660.00

U.S. Open: 2, $2,322,000.00

Travelers Championship: T17, $252,562.50

Genesis Scottish Open: T65, $19,800.00

The Open Championship: T7, $451,833.00

Wyndham Championship: T44, $23,951.45

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T38, $84,500.00

About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications