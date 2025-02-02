"I hate it when I agree with Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to 4x Major champion's hot take on PGA Tour courses

Fans online have reacted as Rory McIlroy dropped a bombshell on the PGA Tour's golf courses. The four-time Major winner is competing at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament at Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

During the press conference of the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy opened up about the venues in the PGA Tour events. He said (via Nuclr Golf on X):

"Sometimes on the PGA TOUR that isn't the case because whether you play a run of the mill TPC or whatever it is, it just isn't that interesting. So to come back to Pebble Beach time and again and play, and Spyglass, I think Spyglass is a really, really good golf course…"

“To play these two golf courses, it's definitely two of the best that we play all year. Yeah, I think it's - you know, if everything's on the table for whatever this new look PGA TOUR's going to be, I think venues are going to be a big part of it," he added.

Fans jumped to the comments section to support McIlroy, agreeing with his statement.

"I hate it when I agree with Rory," a fan wrote.

"He is right. I watched the back 9 today just to see pebble beach," another fan said.

"I couldn’t agree more with Mcilroy on this point. They need to mix it up more and not play some of the same courses every year," one more fan said.

Some fans praised the Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

"Spyglass baby," a fan wrote.

"Spyglass is a great golf course!" one more fan added.

One fan took a jibe at the low scores at the signature PGA Tour events. Hideki Matsuyama won the season-opening PGA Tour event, The Sentry 2025, by three strokes after settling for an overall score of 35-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

"100%. No one wants to watch a tournament be won at 30 under par," the fan said.

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

Rory McIlroy kickstarted his campaign at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a solid round of 6-under 66 at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course. He started the game on the 10th hole and made a birdie and an eagle on the front nine. He made three birdies on the back nine.

On the second day, McIlroy played at the Pebble Beach Golf Links but struggled. He made four birdies on the front nine, but on the back nine, he made four bogeys and an eagle on the 18th for a round of 2-under 70.

Rory McIlroy returned to the Pebble Beach Golf Links for the third round and played a bogey-free round. He made seven birdies in the third round and jumped to settle in second place with Shane Lowry at 15-under. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, February 2, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

