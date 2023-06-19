“I hate playing with people like this” - Fans react to Sam Bennett's slow play at the 2023 US Open calling him a 'sick man'

American golfer Sam Bennett has just started his professional career. Just two months ago, he grabbed some headlines at the Masters of Augusta while still an amateur. Now, he is attracting the attention of fans for the slowness of his game.

Bennett takes his time for each action inside the golf course. He calmly prepares each shot and executes it at his own pace. This may make other competitors despair, but it has definitely made many fans uncomfortable.

His unhurried manner of play during tournaments, particularly during the recently concluded 2023 US Open, has been commented on a lot on Twitter.

Here's what has been posted about it:

"This is a sick man"

Dylan @dylblo This is a sick man This is a sick man https://t.co/UdSQv3SuPr

"I hate playing with people like this."

boone @boonedocker44 @dylblo I hate playing with people like this. @dylblo I hate playing with people like this.

"It’s also important to note that I’m sitting on my couch while Sam plays in the gd US Open."

Dylan @dylblo It’s also important to note that I’m sitting on my couch while Sam plays in the gd US Open. It’s also important to note that I’m sitting on my couch while Sam plays in the gd US Open.

"Slow, yet effective."

"That's just what this tour needs is another turtle."

mtony96 @tony74sheridan @dylblo That's just what this tour needs is another turtle. @dylblo That's just what this tour needs is another turtle.

"I thought the video was on replay."

"Less than Xander …."

"Modern Sergio"

"PULL. THE. TRIGGER."

"The worst kind of slow"

"It’s as bad as Patrick Cantlay’s putting. It should not be allowed. These players should be put on the clock & given shot penalty’s & substantial fines. It’s painful to watch. If I did this on my home course the other members would be throwing their clubs at me!"

Paul @Golfman49 #USOpen2023 @dylblo It’s as bad as Patrick Cantlay’s putting. It should not be allowed. These players should be put on the clock & given shot penalty’s & substantial fines. It’s painful to watch. If I did this on my home course the other members would be throwing their clubs at me! #golf @dylblo It’s as bad as Patrick Cantlay’s putting. It should not be allowed. These players should be put on the clock & given shot penalty’s & substantial fines. It’s painful to watch. If I did this on my home course the other members would be throwing their clubs at me! #golf #USOpen2023

Sam Bennett as a professional and more

Sam Bennett, 23, just completed his fifth year at Texas A&M University. He's been a pro for less than a month but has already made some waves on the PGA Tour.

Last April, Bennett attended the Masters of Augusta, where he finished T16 and was recognized as the best amateur of the tournament.

With his professional status all set, he was present at the Memorial Tournament this June, where he was ranked 63rd. A week later, he attended the Canadian Open and again surprised by placing T20.

Sam Bennett playing for the Aggies of the Texas A&M University (Image via 12thman.com).

In the recently concluded US Open, Bennett finished T43, with a score of +5. His first three tournaments as a professional have earned him $212,655. It is not a bad start for the rookie.

Sam Bennett had a great career as an amateur. His main result was winning the US Amateur Championship and being twice called to represent the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup (2021-22).

During his collegiate golf career, he earned six victories (five individual and one team). Among many other accolades, he was named the 2022 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Year and was a two-time finalist for the Ben Hogan Award for best collegiate golfer (2021-22).

The 2023 US Open was Sam Bennett's second appearance in this tournament. He had already been present in the 2022 edition, where he finished T49. In other words, in his three participations in major tournaments so far, he has always managed to make the cut.

