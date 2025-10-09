‘I haven’t done much practice’: Shane Lowry confesses rusty form ahead of the 2025 Spanish Open

Shane Lowry said it will be hard not to think about his Ryder Cup success, but he is glad to be back playing at the Open de España presented by Madrid. After taking a week off to enjoy Team Europe’s win at Bethpage, the Irishman returns to action in Madrid for the first of two straight events on the DP World Tour.

A six-time DP World Tour winner, Lowry knows he will need to be at his best to contend for the title at a course he and Rahm have called “old-school,” one that rewards accuracy. During his practice round on Wednesday, Shane Lowry was asked what it would take for him to win the tournament. To which, he replied:

"It will take some good golf. You know, I haven't done much practice over the last few days. So I'm going to do some this afternoon. If we can get through Thursday with a decent round, you never know. There's a great field here, good players. It's a tricky golf course. You need to be really on your game. You need to have control of your ball. It will take good golf to win around here." (via ASAP Sports)

Lowry, who will also play in next week’s DP World India Championship, joins Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and hopes to build on that momentum. This is his seventh start at Spain’s national open and his second in a row, after finishing tied for 13th last year in his first appearance since 2013.

Shane Lowry compares Ryder Cup win to Open Championship triumph

Shane Lowry said that sinking the putt to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe felt “as big” as winning The Open in 2019. His victory at Royal Portrush is remembered as one of the greatest moments in Irish golf, but this year’s Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black ranks just as high for him.

"Honestly, with how much I built it up in my head and with how much I'd worked towards that week at Bethpage, I feel like the way it panned out, selfishly for me, to get to hole that putt, I think it was as big as The Open," he said.

The 38-year-old did not have his best finish when The Open returned to Portrush in July, ending tied for 40th. But he ended his season on a high by playing a key role in Team Europe’s win under captain Luke Donald. In his singles match against Russell Henley, Lowry played the final four holes two under par.

When Henley missed his birdie putt on the 18th, Shane Lowry calmly sank his own to secure the half point Europe needed to reach 14 points and keep the Cup.

