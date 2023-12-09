"I haven’t let anything marinate" - Tony Finau reacts to LIV Golf rumors after Jon Rahm's move

Tony Finau has addressed the rumors surrounding his potential involvement with LIV Golf, stating that, at the moment, he hasn't considered anything beyond focusing on his play.

On Thursday, December 7, Jon Rahm put an end to all speculations by confirming his move to LIV Golf. It, however, remains unclear whether he will form a new team or assume the role of captain for an existing team. Following Rahm's decision, rumors surfaced suggesting that Tyrrell Hatton and Finau could be next in line to make a move.

During Friday's round of the Grant Thornton Invitational, Finau was questioned about the LIV Golf rumors. Initially, he dismissed the speculation but was soon asked again.

"No, not yet," he said as per Sports Illustrated. "I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now."

The six-time PGA Tour winner added that he thought Rahm made the best decision in what he felt was good for his family and himself.

"I'm happy for him," he added.

Tony Finau's agent, Chris Armstrong, also dismissed the rumors and speculation when Sports Illustrated asked him. He added that, given the golfer's closeness to Jon Rahm, he understood why the rumors were emerging. For the uninitiated, both live in Scottsdale, Arizona, and are members of the Silverleaf Club, where they are often spotted practicing together.

Tony Finau and his partner Nelly Korda are leading at the Grant Thornton Invitational after posting a 16-under-56 in the scramble format first round on Friday.

"It was fantastic," Finau said as per ESPN. "We had a lot of fun and hit a lot of great shots. I watched a lot of great shots, and a lot of great putts. Yeah, it was just so much fun to be able to -- scramble I would say is probably the funniest format you can play in team golf."

Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire are one stroke back at the Tiburon Golf Club, along with Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang.

How did Tony Finau perform in the 2022–23 season?

Tony Finau had a moderately good 2022–23 season, as he made the cut in 20 of the 25 starts. He made only five top-10 finishes but was able to win the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open and the Mexico Open at Vidanta earlier this year.

Here's a look at Tony Finau's performances in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

2022

Presidents Cup*: 1

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Cadence Bank Houston Open: 1

Hero World Challenge: 7

2023

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7

The American Express: T16

Farmers Insurance Open: T9

WM Phoenix Open: T14

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17

Masters Tournament: T26

RBC Heritage: T31

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 1

Wells Fargo Championship: T23

PGA Championship: T72

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

U.S. Open: T32

Travelers Championship: T45

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

3M Open: T7

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 64

BMW Championship: T37

TOUR Championship **: T20

Hero World Challenge: T4