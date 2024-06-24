"I held on to the bottle" - Adam Hadwin makes hilarious comparison between him being tackled at Canadian Open and the activist raid at Travelers

Adam Hadwin relived the famous tackle he received at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, when this Sunday, June 23, a climate activist was similarly tackled on the 18th hole of the Travelers Championship. The Canadian joked about the "differences" between one moment and the other.

During the final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship, a group of activists belonging to the organization "Just Stop Oil" jumped onto the 18th green to make climate demands. The activists chose the moment when the main contenders, Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim, were making the final putts of the round.

Hadwin used his X (formerly Twitter) account to note that the activist who was tackled had a "loss" that he (Hadwin) did not have at the time. Re-sharing the video of the activist being tackled during the 2024 Travelers Championship, Hadwin wrote,

"I’d like to point out that when I was tackled, I held onto the bottle. Unlike this guy."

The activists were quickly neutralized by police officers and staff at TPC River Highlander, the venue for the event. One of them was tackled by one of the officers, leading to Adam Hadwin's joke.

A similar event involving Adam Hadwin is one of the most memorable moments of the entire 2023 season in the world of golf. It happened when fellow countryman Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open, and Hadwin went to the green to celebrate with him, carrying a bottle of champagne in his hands.

Adam Hadwin was mistaken at the time for a member of the public and was intercepted by a course security officer, who tackled him, preventing him from reaching Taylor. The misunderstanding was quickly resolved and the situation ended as a hilarious moment.

A look at Adam Hadwin's performance at the Travelers Championship

Adam Hadwin played in the Travelers Championship, the eighth Signature Event of the PGA Tour season, thanks to finishing the previous season in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings. At TPC River Highlander, Hadwin had a solid performance, with four rounds with scores in the 60s.

On the first day, Hadwin carded a score of 1 under, with two birdies and a bogey. A day later he repeated the score, this time with five birdies and four bogeys.

The so-called "Moving Day" was the best of the tournament for Hadwin, who had a bogey-free round with six birdies to bring his score to 6 under after 54 holes. He closed his performance well, with a final round of 67, thanks to four birdies and one bogey.

This performance allowed him to finish T27 with a score of 11 under, 11 strokes behind the champion, Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler won the Travelers Championship after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff. It was the sixth victory of the season for the Texan.