"I hope Bryson DeChambeau's on the team" - Veteran sportscaster hopes to see LIV Golf star on US Ryder Cup squad

Legendary sportscaster Mike Tirico recently mentioned that he hopes LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau makes the American Ryder Cup team this fall. Team USA is set to face off against Team Europe at the iconic Bethpage Black course in Long Island, New York, this September.

Ad

Mike Tirico is an NBC broadcaster who made the comments in an interview on Wednesday with one-time PGA Tour winner Smylie Kaufman on his YouTube show/podcast. DeChambeau is one of the top golfers in the world, having registered four top-six finishes in his last five starts in major championships.

"I hope DeChambeau's on the team. I hope Bryson is on the team. Like, if you leave me with one thought in the whole LIV and the [PGA] Tour and all that, that dude's gotta be there. He's gotta be there," Tirico said. (47:29 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Smylie Kaufman then interjected, agreeing with Tirico that Bryson DeChambeau should be on the Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

"On that golf course too," Kaufman said.

Tirico also noted that given the venue, DeChambeau would absolutely be a favorite with the often rowdy New York crowd.

"Exactly, and for the crowd, you know, like I said before, the wrestler entering the ring, man," Tirico replied.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau has taken on a larger-than-life persona and is often referred to as one of golf's greatest showmen. DeChambeau has represented Team USA in the past in both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.

How likely is Bryson DeChambeau to be selected for Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2024 PGA Championship (via Getty)

As of right now, it is highly likely that Bryson DeChambeau will play for Team USA in the 2024 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York. American and European golfing stars will lock horns at the event between September 26-28.

Ad

Each Ryder Cup team has 12 players. Six on each team qualify through the point system, and the other six are chosen by the team captains. Keegan Bradley is the captain for Team USA, while Luke Donald is the Team Europe captain.

As of right now, Bryson DeChambeau is fourth in points for Team USA with 8190. The seventh spot, which would be the first man outside of qualifying for points, is held by Maverick McNealy at 5745.21 points. It is very unlikely that DeChambeau falls out of the top six, especially if he continues to play well at the remaining three major championships.

Ad

Even if DeChambeau did fall out of the top six, given his play over the last two years, he would almost certainly be chosen as a captain's pick by Keegan Bradley. DeChambeau did not qualify for the team in 2023, a year in which the Americans were clobbered by Team Europe in the Ryder Cup.

He aims to help bring about a victory for the Americans this fall and help them avenge their 11.5-16.5 defeat against Team Europe last time out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More