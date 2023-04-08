“I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds” - Tiger Woods isn’t ready to bid goodbye to Masters 2023 just yet

Tiger Woods nearly saved himself from missing the cut at the 2023 Masters as he posted 1-over 72 in the second round of the event that concluded on Saturday morning.

The five-time Masters champion was at 2 over after playing 11 holes on Friday as the game was suspended due to heavy rain and critical weather. The projected cutline was 2 up and Woods needed to do better in the remaining holes on Saturday.

Tiger holed a birdie on the 15th to gain a stroke for the first time in the second round. However, the moment was short-lived as he dug in two straight bogeys in the last two holes.

Fortunately for Tiger, the cutline is now 3-over as he sits at T-48 after 36 holes. The 15-time major champion told reporters in his on-field interview that he didn't want to miss the cut and has always loved playing at Augusta National.

He said:

"I've always loved this golf course and I love playing this event. I've obviously missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here and I just, I've loved it and I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. Well, I'm sorry I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play, you know, two more rounds."

2023 Masters leaderboard after the conclusion of round 2

Brooks Koepka during the 2023 Masters, Round Two

Brooks Koepka tops the 2023 Masters leaderboard after two rounds as he aggregates at 12 under. Jon Rahm sits in second place with two strokes short of Koepka. United States Amateur Open champion Sam Bennett is third with a score of 8 under.

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Masters after 36 holes:

1 Brooks Koepka -12

2 Jon Rahm -10

3 Samuel Bennett -8

T4 Viktor Hovland -6

T4 Collin Morikawa -6

T6 Sam Burns -5

T6 Jason Day -5

T6 Jordan Spieth -5

T6 Cameron Young -5

T10 Patrick Cantlay -4

T10 Russell Henley -4

T10 Shane Lowry -4

T10 Phil Mickelson -4

T10 Joaquin Niemann -4

T10 Justin Rose -4

T10 Gary Woodland -4

T17 Keegan Bradley -3

T17 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -3

T17 Patrick Reed -3

T17 Xander Schauffele -3

T21 Harris English -2

T21 Matt Fitzpatrick -2

T21 Ryan Fox -2

T21 Joo-hyung Kim -2

T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T21 Adam Scott -2

T21 Cameron Smith -2

T21 Sepp Straka -2

T29 Tony Finau -1

T29 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T29 Scottie Scheffler -1

T29 Sahith Theegala -1

T29 Harold Varner III -1

T34 Abraham Ancer E

T34 Tyrrell Hatton E

T34 Max Homa E

T34 Chris Kirk E

T34 Mito Pereira E

T39 Fred Couples 1

T39 Zach Harris Johnson 1

T39 Mackenzie Hughes 1

T39 Si Woo Kim 1

T39 Taylor Moore 1

T39 Seamus Power 1

T45 Keith Mitchell 2

T45 J.T. Poston 2

T48 Billy Horschel 3

T48 Sungjae Im 3

T48 Dustin Johnson 3

T48 Thomas Pieters 3

T48 Charl Schwartzel 3

T48 Scott Stallings 3

T48 Tiger Woods 3

