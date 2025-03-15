"I hope they are ok": Phil Mickelson concerned as world’s richest man worth $335.2B launches rescue operation

Phil Mickelson has expressed his concern for NASA astronauts including Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The two astronauts have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months.

The two astronauts initially went on a brief mission in early June of 2024. However, they had to extend their stay because of technical issues with their return vehicle, Boeing's Starliner capsule. On March 14, SpaceX, led by CEO Elon Musk (worth $335.2 billion), launched Crew-10 to replace Wilmore and Williams at ISS and facilitate their long-awaited return to Earth.

Mickelson responded to news about Crew-10 on X and wrote:

"I hope they are ok after being in space for so many months more than anticipated. The health effects on the human body without gravity are brutal. (folded hands emoji) Praying they return safely."

Crew-10 can bring back Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams as early as March 16, as per New York Post.

Phil Mickelson aims for a win at the Masters tournament

Phil Mickelson had his best finish last week at LIV Golf after joining the Saudi-backed Tour in 2023. The six-time major winner finished third with a score of 14-under in Hong Kong last week. He was four shots short of the winner, Sergio Garcia.

Mickelson's best finish in 2023 was at LIV Golf Bedminster, where he tied for 10th. His best finish last year was at LIV Golf Jeddah, where he tied for sixth. In the press conference after the tournament, he said that he was playing some good golf and saw his performance in Hong Kong as a step toward winning on LIV and preparing for Augusta.

Phil Mickelson has won the Masters tournament thrice in 2004, 2006 and 2010. When asked how excited he was for it, he said at Hong Kong, via ASAP Sports:

"So that's actually right in my thought process. However, for me to play well there, I've got to build into it, which makes this tournament even more important. I played well at Adelaide, didn't putt well.

"I played well here, cleaned up some things, made some good putts throughout the three days, and then keep cleaning it up, get sharper and sharper and feeling that pressure and that excitement coming down the stretch, that only gets me more ready for Augusta. But I need to keep building and keep improving, keep fine-tuning," he added.

Let's take a look at Phil Mickelson's finishes at Masters in his 31 starts at Augusta:

1991 – T46

– 1993 – T34

– 1995 – T7

– 1996 – 3

– 1997 – Missed Cut

– 1998 – T12

– 1999 – T6

– 2000 – T7

– 2001 – 3

– 2002 – 3

– 2003 – 3

– 2004 – 1 (Winner)

– 2005 – 10

– 2006 – 1 (Winner)

– 2007 – T24

– 2008 – T5

– 2009 – 5

– 2010 – 1 (Winner)

– 2011 – T27

– 2012 – T3

– 2013 – T54

– 2014 – Missed Cut

– 2015 – T2

– 2016 – Missed Cut

– 2017 – T22

– 2018 – T36

– 2019 – T18

– 2020 – T55

– 2021 – T21

– 2023 – T2

– 2024 – T43

