“I hurt my shoulder over playing and then I slept on it funny” – The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 leader Matt Wallace details his shoulder injury

Following his first-round 63 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Matt Wallace revealed details about his shoulder injury and what he did during the three weeks off from the PGA Tour.

Wallace, who is playing for the second straight week after returning to the PGA Tour, started well, taking a one-stroke lead at TPC Craig Ranch. He fired a bogey-free round, sinking eight birdies in the opening round.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Matt Wallace talked about his shoulder injury that kept him out of action for nearly a month. He said:

"I hurt my shoulder just over playing and then I slept on it funny at the Cognizant. And I had to go and get it looked at straight away and I thought I was going to be out for about 6 weeks. But the next day I had a bit of work on it and it was fine and I could go and play. But I knew that was close that could be an injury, so I had to take a bit more time off."

The 32-year-old Englishman said that he needed a three-week break to rehab his shoulder. He revealed that he discussed it with his coach and then decided to work on his clubface:

"Little bit of clubface work because it was getting strong and I kept hitting it left. And I'm lucky enough that I'm not contracted to Club. So I put the Ping driver in play something that I'm familiar with from a few years ago.

"I think it's a driver that helps the dispersion and helps the miss hits a little bit. The Titleist driver I won with is an amazing driver. But the the beauty of being able to use any club I want is using a club that I feel confident with and it's that driver at the moment."

When will Matt Wallace tee off on Friday for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Matt Wallace is grouped with Kevin Kisner and Cameron Champ for the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The trio will tee off on Friday, May 3, at 1:33 pm ET from the 10th tee.

The second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will begin at 7:50 am ET with Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, and Carson Young teeing off from the first hole. Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley and Scott Gutschewski will begin their round at the same time from the 10th tee.

Matt Wallace has made six cuts in 11 starts this PGA Tour season and has yet to secure a top-10 finish. After a great start at TPC Craig Ranch, he will be hoping to carry forward the momentum for the next three days as well.