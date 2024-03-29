“I was hypnotized” – Paige Spiranac wishes she ‘didn't spend so much time on sports psychologist’

Paige Spiranac said recently that she wished she didn't spend a lot of time with the sports psychologist.

Spiranac didn't have a long career as a professional golfer, as she decided to retire within two years of turning pro. She tried to get the LPGA Tour card, but constant failures led her to hang her clubs at the age of 23.

On Thursday, March 28, the 30-year-old former golfer turned influencer posted a video on YouTube where she spoke about her struggling days as a professional.

"I wish that I didn't spend so much time on sports psychologist," she said. I was a head case on the golf course, Head Case absolute Basket Case. I think I would have made it if I wasn't so cuckoo up there when it came to competing. And we tried every single sports psychologist Under the Sun from bio feedback to like these weird like tapping techniques. I was hypnotized."

Spiranac added that she had observed everyone trying all the means, but nothing was helping her. So she decided to take therapy, as she felt the need for it given that she was going through several changes.

"I've always just had pretty bad anxiety like crippling anxiety," she continued. " And so once I started going through therapy and learning myself and finding inner happiness low and behold my golf game gets better."

Has Paige Spiranac won any title on the LPGA Tour?

Paige Spiranac has not won a title on the LPGA Tour. She never earned the LPGA Tour card in her short professional career and played mostly on the Cactus Tour.

Spiranac turned professional in 2015, and her only win came on the Cactus Tour, beating then-world No. 1 amateur Hannah O'Sullivan. After struggling in professional golf for a year, she decided to call it quits in 2016.

After quitting professional golf, Spiranac turned to social media, and eight years later, she is now the most followed golf celebrity on Instagram, with over a million followers on TikTok and almost a million on X (formerly Twitter). Last year, she also launched OnlyPaige, an exclusive subscription-based website where she regularly posts exclusive content and golf tutorial videos. The name was a play on another subscription-based website, Only Fans.

Paige Spiranac is also known for her beauty and often posts here modeling photographs. She was awarded 'Maxim's Sexiest Women of the Year' for 2022.