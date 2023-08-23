“I have no idea” - Xander Schauffele maintains focus on golf amid uncertainty around PIF deal comments by Jay Monahan

Xander Schauffele is one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour, but he is largely in the dark about the historic merger that rocked the golfing world earlier this year . Much like other golfers,Schauffele mentioned that he doesn't know what's going on or what's coming next with regards to the PIF deal.

Schauffele is set to compete at the Tour Championship this weekend after recently taking part in both the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship.

Speaking about the PIF deal to golf media members, he said:

“I mean, I'm very certain that I know very little. Which means I don't know a lot. I, honestly, I have no idea what's been going on. So, just trying to win golf tournaments and kind of back to that whole transcript. Maybe that's the wrong word. But just that whole thought process."

PGA Tour commisioner Jay Monahan has reiterated to the world that he believes the merger can and will be a very good thing for the sport.

However, no golfers have been included in the conversation. While that can be upsetting to many, Xander Schauffele is finding ways to ignore it all by focusing on the golf at hand.

Xander Schauffele unsure with the Tour Championship format

Lots of golfers, including Schauffele have said that they are unsure of the new Tour Championship format. The staggered scoring is unique to this event, and it's left many golfers confused.

Xander Schauffele wants less confusion

In Xander Schauffele's eyes, that's not a good thing. He stated that doesn't hate the format, but he thinks it needs to be discussed better, saying (via Golfweek):

“I can happily say I’ve been on both sides of it. I’ve never won the (FedEx Cup), but I’ve won this event and I was given a trophy and I’ve won it and was not. So I can’t really comment on that, just because I haven’t thought of a way to make it better."

He added:

“I still believe that when I talk to some friends and people they still feel like a little confused on how it all happens. I think this is supposed to be like our most important event all year. It kind of comes down to this moment. And, like, for people to be like a little bit confused, it’s still not a finished product to me in that sense.”

On the other hand, Jon Rahm was openly unhappy with the format. The Spaniard has criticized the scoring format in the past, and recently said:

“I don’t think it’s the best we can come up with. I think I’ve expressed my dislike towards the fact that you can come in ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup. You can win every single tournament up until this one. You have a bad week, you finish 30th, and now you’ll forever be known as 30th in the FedEx Cup this season. I don’t think that’s very fair.”

Catch all the Tour Championship action from the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia from August 24-27.