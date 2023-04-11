"I have an idea, yes" - Jon Rahm hints at what he will serve at 2024 Masters Champions Dinner

Jon Rahm won the first Masters of his career on April 9 at the Augusta National Golf Course. The Spanish golfer registered a four-stroke victory over LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

The Masters has a long-standing tradition where the previous year's winner hosts a Champion's Dinner at the Augusta Clubhouse and decides the food to be served to all the other green jackets in attendance. This year's Champions Dinner was hosted by Scottie Scheffler on April 4. Next year, it will be Jon Rahm's turn to host the party.

Interestingly, Rahm has already planned what he will be serving at the Masters Champions Dinner in 2024. In a conversation with Golf Week, the 28-year-old golfer hinted at next year's menu. When asked what he'd serve at the Masters Dinner in 2024, Rahm said:

“I have an idea, yes. It would be Spanish cuisine. I’m lucky to be friends with chef Jose Andres and I would seek out his help a little bit.”

Spanish chef Jose Andres owns several restaurants around the United States and has won many awards for his skills. He served as a caddie for former Masters winner Sergio Garcia at the 2023 Augusta tournament. Andres also played the par-3 contest ahead of the tournament.

The Masters Champions Dinner Menus over the years

2023: Scottie Scheffler

Menu: Cheeseburger sliders, Firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chili and Sriracha mayo, Tortilla soup with avocado, crispy blue tortilla strips, sour cream, cilantro, and lime, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, accompanied by family-style mac and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts, and seasoned fries, Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk and cookies ice cream

2022- Hideki Matsuyama

Menu: Sushi, yakitori chicken skewers, sashimi and nigiri, Miyazaki wagyu, miso-glazed black cod, sansho daikon ponzu, Japanese strawberry shortcake.

2021- Dustin Johnson

Menu: Garden or Caesar salad, miso sea bass, mashed potatoes, filet mignon with herb butter, vanilla ice cream, spring vegetables, apple pie, peach cobbler,

2020- Tiger Woods

Menu: Augusta Roll (sushi), grilled vegetables, refried beans, steak and chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, sour cream, sopapillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, flan, churros with chocolate sauce

2019: Patrick Reed

Menu: Caesar or wedge salad, macaroni and cheese, bone-in rib eye with herb butter, creamed spinach, vanilla bean creme brulee with chocolate crunch, corn creme Brule, Tiramisu, steamed broccoli, praline cheesecake.

2018- Sergio Garcia

Menu: International Salad, Angela Garcia's tres leches cake, Spanish lobster rice

2017- Danny Willett

Menu: Mini cottage pies, prime rib, Yorkshire puddings, gravy, roasted potatoes and vegetables, apple crumble with vanilla custard.

2016: Jordan Spieth

Menu: Local greens salad, bacon and chive potato salad, smoked half chicken, pork ribs, Texas barbecue of beef brisket, barbeque baked beans, sauteed green beans, roasted yellow squash, grilled zucchini, chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream.

2015: Bubba Watson

Menu: Caesar salad, green beans, mashed potatoes, grilled chicken breast, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake, cornbread, vanilla ice cream.

2014: Adam Scott

Menu: Artichoke and arugula salad with calamari, Moreton Bay lobster, sauteed spinach, Australian Wagyu beef New York Strip steak, Anzac biscuit, onion cream mashed potatoes, strawberry and passion fruit pavlova and vanilla sundae.

2013: Bubba Watson

Menu: Caesar salad, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, grilled chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, confetti cake, vanilla ice cream.

2012: Charl Schwartzel

Menu: Chilled seafood bar, steaks, and South African sausages, South African barbecue of lamb chops, vanilla ice cream sundae and Dauphinoise potatoes

2011: Phil Mickelson

Menu: Seafood paella, salad, asparagus, machado-topped filet mignon, and tortillas, ice cream-topped apple empanada.

2010: Angel Cabrera

Menu: Argentine Asado barbecue of chorizo, short ribs, blood sausage, and beef filets, mollejas sweetbreads.

