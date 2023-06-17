“I just became a Brewers fan”: Paige Spiranac breaks the internet after throwing first pitch at the Milwaukee MLB game

Paige Spiranac, the golfer turned influencer, is known for sharing her golf skills and updates in the golf world. However, this time was a bit different, as Spiranac tried baseball instead and even got her own bobblehead.

During the "Golf Night" event at American Family Field, Paige Spiranac had the honor of throwing the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fans in attendance were treated to Paige Spiranac bobbleheads as well. Dressed in jeans and a Brewers jersey, Spiranac delivered the pitch from the front of the mound, successfully reaching home plate without a bounce.

Golf and MLB fans, of course, enjoyed seeing her throw her first pitch. They praised her throw, saying that she had a good arm.

"I just became a Brewers fan."

"A change up throw - perfect strike"

"You got the arm?"

"Congrats Paige, good job!!"

"Nice throw!"

"If I was dude catching it, I’d be writing my phone number on the ball with the signature."

NOid @NOid_nft @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers If I was dude catching it, I’d be writing my phone number on the ball with the signature. @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers If I was dude catching it, I’d be writing my phone number on the ball with the signature.

"Dude writing his number on the ball."

"Great pitch, it was a nice touch to have that person tell everyone to be quiet"

Patrick McGing @S4E80 @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Great pitch, it was a nice touch to have that person tell everyone to be quiet @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Great pitch, it was a nice touch to have that person tell everyone to be quiet

Paige Spiranac throws a pitch at the Milwaukee MLB game, fans get bobbleheads

Paige Spiranac posted a video of her throwing the pitch and thanked everyone for having her on golf night. She said:

"Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the @Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha"

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the @Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the @Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha https://t.co/dpfXkYd5ib

The Brewers made the pitch as fun as possible for the golfer. The throw featured a 'caddie', a golf bag near the mound, and even a person holding up a sign telling everyone to be quiet just like before a golfer takes a tee shot.

Paige Spiranac was also promoting food at the Brewers' new restaurant as an X-Golf ambassador. Fans received a bobblehead of Spiranac wearing blue and gold and golfing if they had a special theme night ticker package

This is the second consecutive year that Spiranac has thrown a pitch for the Brewers. The other was at the X-Golf’s opening in September.

Poll : 0 votes