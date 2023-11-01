“I just got chills through my body” - Collin Morikawa shares his excitement over TGL Golf League invitation to join LA Golf Club 

Collin Morikawa is excited to be part of the LA Golf Club in TGL. The team is owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams. There are a few ownership groups involved in TGL, and LA's seems to shine the brightest.

Morikawa has a big connection to Los Angeles and that's why Ohanian and company wanted to involve him. It was one of the first things he mentioned when asking the golfer, who felt honored.

Ohanian called Collin Morikawa to ask if he wanted to be the first official member of his team. The golfer replied, saying (via NUCLR GOLF):

"Absolutely, I'm in. I just got chills through my body, I don’t think I’ve ever answered a call like this, I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost. Yeah, almost. We're going to make some history, I'm glad to be a part of the team. Thank you! Can't wait to rep LA and LA Golf Club."

The excitement was palpable, and it was clear that Morikawa wanted to say yes. He could barely let Ohanian finish before confirming that he would be joining the team. With TGL expected to start in January, LA Golf Club must fill out the rest of their team, but they have their starting point now.

Collin Morikawa joining perhaps the biggest TGL team

Back when Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit, and his co-owners were first getting started, TGL was thrilled to have them according to a statement via CBS Sports:

"We're honored to welcome Alexis, Serena, and Venus as one of TGL's original six team ownership groups. Through his ownership of Angel City FC, Alexis has established himself as a trailblazer in the Southern California professional sports scene."

It's difficult to envision an ownership group being more star-studded than this. LA Golf Club is in good hands, and they wanted Collin Morikawa.

Ohanian is a big piece of this puzzle and is big for LA. From his perspective, the PGA Tour star is the next big piece of the puzzle and is the first golfer added to the roster.

Collin Morikawa is the first golfer picked for LA Golf Club

That's high praise for a golf league that includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and many other superstars in the world of golf.

TGL is growing all the time, and it has a chance to completely revolutionize the sport. It won't begin until 2024, but it certainly looks like something that could change golf as fans know it. That makes getting the teams right an important step, and Ohanian believes he's done that with Collin Morikawa.

The golfer recently won the Zozo Championship by posting an incredible -14 when his next closest competitor Eric Cole was -8. Collin Morikawa is in good form, and he's going to be a key part of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new TGL next year.