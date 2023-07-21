“I just got sh** on”: Viktor Hovland stops mid-swing due to hilarious reason

The Norwegian player Viktor Hovland's first round was one to remember, when he had to interrupt his back swing due to an unwelcome visitor.

While the Norwegian was playing the 15th hole (par 5, 594 yards), he was already prepared for his second shot from the fairway, and had even started the back swing, but stopped it halfway.

A bird flying by picked that exact spot and moment to drop its droppings, which landed on Viktor Hovland's right arm. Of course, the golfer was taken by surprise, and his concentration was interrupted.

Hovland had to turn to his caddie to clean it up. A "hot mic" clearly recorded him saying, "I just got sh** on".

This delighted the audience, the fans, and even the announcers broadcasting on television. "It's good luck," several observers said.

Hovland quickly solved the problem and continued his game. He ended up making par on the 15th hole.

Viktor Hovland at The Open Championship

Viktor Hovland had a good first round at The Open Championship closing with -1.

He started the round a little below expectations, although nothing serious, with no birdies and a bogey on the front nine. But he closed the last nine holes very well with three birdies and a bogey, and finished in the T19 position, only four strokes behind the leaders.

The Norwegian is one of the players who is being followed in the Open because of the quality of play he has been displaying in recent times. His 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour has been truly outstanding.

Hovland has played 19 tournaments and has made every cut, with 14 Top 25s, seven Top 10s and one victory. He finished T7 at The Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, 19th at the US Open and T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

His last result outside the Top 30 was at the Wells Fargo Championship last May. Since then, he has played six PGA Tour tournaments, with a T29 as his worst result.

In that period he has played 24 rounds, of which he has played only six over par.