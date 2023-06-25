“I just kept telling myself you’re really good at golf" - Lauren Coughlin stages a remarkable comeback, ready to seize victory on Sunday    

Lauren Caughlin has fought her way back into contention to win the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She started the game with a round of 75, thereby ending her chances of winning the major. Nonetheless, the American golfer bounced back, finishing the third round of 68 at Baltursol's lower course.

With a score of less than three, she leaped ten positions to take sixth place, tied with Jin Young Ko. Speaking about her enchanting performance, Caughlin said:

“I think the most important thing was taking my medicine. If I did miss it off the tee, taking my medicine and making sure I got it into a spot that I could get up and down or hopefully give myself at least a 5-, 6-footer for par. I made all of those yesterday, I missed one today. That was the big thing: I just made those 5-, 6-footers that you have to make to keep the round going. That was probably the big difference.”

Lauren Caughlin is determined to win the championship this week. During her previous game, she was controlling her nerves and stated that she would follow the approach in the last round.

In a media interview on Saturday, June 24, Caughlin said:

“I just kept telling myself you’re really good at golf. I think I forget that sometimes. That was something I just kept telling myself all day yesterday and again today if any nerves or anything came up.”

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship will conclude on Sunday, June 25. Leona Maguire held her lead after the third round with a score of less than 7.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 3 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 3:

1. Leona Maguire:-7

2. Jenny Shin: -6

3. Stephanie Meadow: -5

T4. Ruoning Yin: -4

T4. Lee Anne Pace: -4

T6. Lauren Coughlin: -3

T6. Jin Young Ko: -3

T8. Yuka Saso: -2

T8. Mina Harrigae: -2

T8. Megan Khang: -2

T8. Xiyu Lin: -2

T12. Rose Zhang: -1

T12. Grace Kim: -1

T12. Sarah Schmelzel: -1

T12. Gabriela Ruffels: -1

T12. Celine Borge: -1

T12. Celine Boutier: -1

T18. Allisen Corpuz: E

T18. Jeonguen Lee6: E

T18. Alexa Pano: E

T18. Ayaka Furue: E

T18. Nanna Koertz Madsen: E

T18. Brooke M. Henderson: E

T18. Anna Nordqvist: E

T18. Ashleigh Buhai: E

T26. Daniela Darquea: +1

T26. Linn Grant: +1

T26. Narin An: +1

T26. Min Lee: +1

T26. Carlota Ciganda: +1

T26. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +1

T26. Minjee Lee: +1

T26. Jasmine Suwannapura: +1

T26. Amy Yang: +1

T35. Cheyenne Knight: +2

T35. Gina Khan: +2

T35. Mel Reid: +2

T35. Emily Kristine Pedersen: +2

T35. Hye-Jin Choi: +2

T40. Madelene Sagstrom: +3

T40. Pajaree Anannarukam

T40. Yuna Nishimura: +3

T40. Hyo Joo Kim: +3

T40. Angel Yin: +3

T40. Perrine Delacour: +3

T40. In Gee Chun: +3

T40. Marissa Steen: +3

T48. Eshter Henseleit: +4

T48. Soo Bin Joo: +4

T48. Lexi Thompson: +4

T48. Eun-Hee Ji: +4

T48. Alison Lee: +4

T48. Annie Park: +4

T54. Samantha Wagner: +5

T54. Linnea Strom: +5

T54. Nasa Hataoka: +5

T54. Yu Liu: +5

T54. Ariya Jutanugarn: +5

T54. Haeji Kang: +5

T54. Lidsey Weaver-Wright: +5

T61. Albane Valenzuela: +6

T61. Lauren Stephenson: +6

T61. Danielle Kang: +6

T61. Lydia Ko: +6

T65. Maria Fassi: +7

T65. Gemma Dryburgh: +7

T65. Elizabeth Szokol: +7

T65. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7

T65. Moriya Jutanugarn: +7

T65. Mariah Stackhouse: +7

T71. Hannah Green: +8

T71. Charlotte Thomas: +8

T71. Stacy Lewis: +8

T71. Pornanong Phatlum: +8

75. Aditi Ashok: +9

T76. Sung Hyun Park: +11

T76. Lucy Li: +11

T78. Morgane Metraux: +12

T78. Matilda Castren: +12

