“I just wanted to go back inside and not deal with it”: Phil Mickelson reveals heartbreaking consequences of his addiction

Football season returning means fantasy football, betting and other fun things, but that is not the case for Phil Mickelson. The legendary golfer has had a long battle with gambling addiction, something that the NFL and other sports leagues caution against but still promote.

Mickelson shared a touching message on X, formerly known as Twitter, addressing his problems with gambling. He admitted that he knows football season is fun, that fantasy leagues provide a sense of community, and betting gives people a reason to tune in.

He said he would not be betting this year, though. It's been reported that Mickelson has lost a lot of money while gambling, but what he truly lost was not financial. He said:

"The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm. This lack of presence has been so hurtful. 'You’re here but you’re not with us,' is something I’ve been told often throughout my addiction."

Mickelson said that was one of the biggest losses he suffered:

"When I came out there was so much damage to clean up that I just wanted to go back inside and not deal with it."

Wise words from Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson pleads with gamblers as football season ramps up

The legendary golfer, now with LIV Golf, knows all too well what gambling addiction looks like. People think they have control over it, but they don't. It's the very thing he experienced, and he wants people to think twice and not confuse enablers for friends.

He credited Amy, his wife, for helping him through it, saying that she has loved and supported him in his darkest moments. Mickelson praised his recovery and the professional help he received as well. It's a long road to recovery, but it's one he is on now.

Phil Mickelson reflected on his addiction

Phil Mickelson closed his message with this:

"This football season and beyond, enjoy yourself with moderation so it doesn’t detract from your ability to be present. In my experience, the moments with the ones you love will be far more remembered than any bet you win or fantasy league triumph."

Hopefully, no one falls into the same trap that Phil Mickelson did.