“I just win without trying that’s not fun” – KFT’s breakout star Ricky Castillo reveals his unbeatable ping pong skill

Ricky Castillo earned a name on his Korn Ferry Tour debut. The young rookie grabbed the limelight by winning his first professional start at the Kansas Wichita Open. The golfer’s pro golf career got off to an undefeated start, making him the hot property in golf.

Now, the breakout golfer has come out to reveal that he has one more ‘secret talent.’ Castillo was speaking on the Golf’s Subpar podcast when he revealed that he carries extraordinary skills in ping pong. The University of Florida star-turned-professional golfer claimed that he is almost unbeatable at the sport.

Admitting that his comments may come off as over-confident, the 22-year-old said that he “got bored” of ping pong as he “just win without trying.” Speaking to Subpar podcast hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Ricky Castillo said:

“I haven’t really played ping pong in a long time. I know this is gonna sound kind of cocky, but I stopped playing because I just got too good and people don’t want to play me anymore. Like, I just like got bored because I’ve just beat everybody every time, and it’s just it’s not fun anymore.

He added:

“There’s no point. I’d rather just play left-handed or something in order for it to actually be a game… Every time I just win without trying that’s not fun. So I haven’t played in a long time.”

Castillo revealed that he learned how to play the sport at the University of Florida. He claimed that he outpaced those around him and became the undisputed champion. However, he didn’t reveal if he had plans to play professional games of ping pong.

Ricky Castillo on taking debut win on the Korn Ferry Tour

It is pertinent to note that Ricky Castillo’s career as a golfer seems to be off to a great start. The American golfer has already got on the Korn Ferry Tour record books, and will now be eyeing a PGA Tour call. It is safe to say that the young golfer has joined a long list of names including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth, by registering early win at the professional level.

Talking about his debut win, Ricky Castillo said, on Subpar:

“Honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about winning or anything like that. I was just excited to play in the event. My first goal was just to make the cut. All of the sudden I was on the 18th hole and I looked at the leaderboard and saw that I was tied [for the lead]. Ended up going to a playoff and winning against Kyle Jones and Adrian [Dumont De Chassart].”

Castillo landed his maiden win on his debut in a three-way playoff. Along with the title, the golfer also earned a two-year exemption on the KFT along with 500 points. He currently sits 26th on the KFT points list.