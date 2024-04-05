In 2023, Brooks Koepka finished second at the Augusta Masters and picked up his fifth Major win at the PGA Championship, showing that he is a force to be reckoned with in the golf world.

Before he won his fifth Major, however, Brooks Koepka reportedly underwent quite the struggle to get into playing form. During the Masters which was one month before the PGA Championship, Koepka dislocated his knee after he slipped.

Speaking via Golf Magic, Koepka explained that he tried to put his foot back in place after it had dislocated, and due to his shattered kneecap, it went back in pretty well.

He said:

"My foot was turned out, and when I snapped it back in, because the kneecap had already shattered, it went in pretty good."

Ultimately, Koepka played well at the Masters and finished in second place alongside Phil Mickelson. After that finish, Koepka said that his game changed quite a bit and he himself understood he was returning to form.

He continued:

"I mean, I already knew that [I was back]. I think it was more, I mean, I kept telling everybody, but nobody believed me. I think it was more validation for everybody else."

Brooks Koepka will be back this year at the 2024 Masters, with the hope of bettering his record from last year, and winning the event. However, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Jon Rahm will be amongst several other golfers who are also in the running to pick up the win this year.

Odds for the 2024 Masters field explored ft. Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Following are the odds for the entire field at the 2024 Masters (via CBS):

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Tom Kim +12000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course, and will boast a prize purse of $20 million.