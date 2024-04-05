In 2023, Brooks Koepka finished second at the Augusta Masters and picked up his fifth Major win at the PGA Championship, showing that he is a force to be reckoned with in the golf world.
Before he won his fifth Major, however, Brooks Koepka reportedly underwent quite the struggle to get into playing form. During the Masters which was one month before the PGA Championship, Koepka dislocated his knee after he slipped.
Speaking via Golf Magic, Koepka explained that he tried to put his foot back in place after it had dislocated, and due to his shattered kneecap, it went back in pretty well.
He said:
"My foot was turned out, and when I snapped it back in, because the kneecap had already shattered, it went in pretty good."
Ultimately, Koepka played well at the Masters and finished in second place alongside Phil Mickelson. After that finish, Koepka said that his game changed quite a bit and he himself understood he was returning to form.
He continued:
"I mean, I already knew that [I was back]. I think it was more, I mean, I kept telling everybody, but nobody believed me. I think it was more validation for everybody else."
Brooks Koepka will be back this year at the 2024 Masters, with the hope of bettering his record from last year, and winning the event. However, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Jon Rahm will be amongst several other golfers who are also in the running to pick up the win this year.
Odds for the 2024 Masters field explored ft. Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
Following are the odds for the entire field at the 2024 Masters (via CBS):
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Jon Rahm +1300
- Brooks Koepka +2100
- Jordan Spieth +2100
- Will Zalatoris +2100
- Viktor Hovland +2100
- Xander Schauffele +2400
- Ludvig Aberg +2400
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Justin Thomas +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Cameron Smith +3100
- Collin Morikawa +3100
- Joaquin Niemann +3100
- Wyndham Clark +3100
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3600
- Dustin Johnson +3600
- Tony Finau +4400
- Max Homa +4400
- Brian Harman +4600
- Shane Lowry +4600
- Cameron Young +4600
- Jason Day +4600
- Bryson DeChambeau +4600
- Sam Burns +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Tommy Fleetwood +5500
- Sung-Jae Im +7500
- Tyrrell Hatton +7500
- Corey Conners +9000
- Justin Rose +9000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Tom Kim +12000
- Russell Henley +12000
- Adam Scott +12000
- Rickie Fowler +12000
- Jake Knapp +12000
- Phil Mickelson +16000
- Harris English +16000
- Sergio Garcia +16000
- Tiger Woods +16000
- Gary Woodland +19000
- Keegan Bradley +19000
- Si Woo Kim +19000
- Chris Kirk +19000
- Ryan Fox +19000
- J.T. Poston +19000
- Nick Dunlap +19000
- Cameron Davis +19000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +19000
- Adrian Meronk +19000
- Sepp Straka +19000
- Nick Taylor +19000
- Eric Cole +19000
- Matthieu Pavon +19000
- Emiliano Grillo +19000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +19000
- Luke List +21000
- Adam Hadwin +21000
- Charl Schwartzel +28000
- Kurt Kitayama +28000
- Bubba Watson +28000
- Ryo Hisatsune +28000
- Erik van Rooyen +28000
The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course, and will boast a prize purse of $20 million.