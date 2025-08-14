"I kicked Jon Rahm Out" - Bryson DeChambeau recalls a pleasant memory from LIV Golf Dallas 2025

Bryson DeChambeau has had several memorable battles in the 2025 LIV Golf season, but one particular moment in Dallas stands out for him when he finished ahead of Jon Rahm. Speaking ahead of the season-ending LIV Golf Indianapolis event, the Crushers GC captain recalled the tournament at Golf Club of Dallas, where he secured a T9 finish, while Rahm settled for T11.“He finished 11th with his own, it was his highest finish. I kicked him out in Dallas, so I remember doing that, I was like, yes, you know, none of the top did. But his feat of not finishing outside 11th place his entire career is quite honestly one of the best feats I've seen in a long time,” DeChambeau recalled during Wednesday’s press conference. (0:08 onwards)While Rahm has yet to claim a LIV title this season, he has been consistent throughout the season. The 30-year-old has posted 11 top-10 finishes in 2025 and currently sits second in the season-long individual standings with 196.16 points. Chile’s Joaquin Niemann leads the table with 208.43 points, while DeChambeau is in third with 140.74 points. Dean Burmester (117.25) and Talor Gooch (112.70) round out the top five.DeChambeau also acknowledged that catching Niemann or Rahm in the standings this week is mathematically impossible. However, he has a chance to secure his best season finish since joining LIV Golf, improving on his fourth-place result in 2023 and eighth in 2024.Looking ahead to the finale at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indianapolis, Bryson DeChambeau praised the competitive standard Rahm and Niemann have brought to LIV: “The level of competition they bring to LIV is out of control. It makes it almost impossible for some guys.“I couldn't be more proud of those individuals for leading the way in that regard, and hopefully I can be at the top next year and give myself a chance, but what they're doing is great for LIV, it's great for golf, and honestly, I think whoever wins, I think it, I'm not going to say, but it's gonna be an awesome feat and historical year for either one of those individuals.&quot; Bryson DeChambeau himself has had a strong season so far, securing one win and seven top-10 finishes.How has Bryson DeChambeau played in the 2025 LIV Golf season?Here is Bryson DeChambeau’s result for the 2025 season:Riyadh: T6, -13Adelaide: T18, -4Hong Kong: T20, -7Singapore: T10, -7Miami: 5, -2Mexico City: T2, -13Korea: 1, -19Virginia: T4, -13Dallas: T9, -4Andalucía: T30, +3United Kingdom: T11, -7Chicago: T13, -3Statistically, Bryson DeChambeau is ranked 15th in fairways hit with an accuracy rate of 60.91 percent. He was tied for third in both total birdies (161) and eagles (7). He led the scrambling category with 67.15 percent and was tied for seventh in greens in regulation at 68.06 percent. His putting average of 1.57 ranked eighth, while his driving distance of 327.8 yards placed him second overall.