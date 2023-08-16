"I know the dessert" - Jon Rahm gives sneak peek into Masters Champions dinner menu, adding a personal touch to the tradition

Jon Rahm has had an interesting season this year and currently sits at the top of the OWGR. The Spanish golfer won the prestigious Masters Championship in April and was invited for the iconic champions' dinner.

The champions' dinner was first started by former golfer Ben Hogan in 1952 to celebrate the winners at the Augusta National. The winner is given a green jacket and invited to an exclusive dinner featuring all the previous winners.

Jon Rahm was recently featured on the Pardon My Take podcast. Subsequently, the 28-year-old was asked about his excitement about the Masters' Dinner. It is reported that Rahm himself will design the menu and the host asked him about the details.

The PGA Tour winner confessed he hasn't thought about the menu a lot. However, he knows what's there for dessert.

“The first few weeks, it’s all I thought about for some reason. After that, I haven’t. I know the dessert.”

Rahm added that the dinner will include Milhojas, a Spanish Ham, and Jamon Iberico will be a part of the cocktail reception.

“Everything in between I have no idea.”

Jon Rahm looks forward to winning the FedEx Cup

The FedEx Cup playoffs are currently underway and the first championship, the St. Jude, was won by Lucas Glover in an exhilarating fashion. Jon Rahm will look to stake his claim for the upcoming BMW Championship and later the Tour Championship.

Rahm is in a decent position to win the upcoming tournament. However, his T37 finish for the St. Jude Championship has created doubt in the air about the 28-year-old's abilities.

The former BMW Championship winner also has a tough tee pairing and will be playing the first 2 rounds while competing with the number 1 ranked Scottie Scheffler.

Jon Rahm recently revealed that he will hope to give himself the best chance to win the FedEx Cup while performing well in the upcoming tournament. He started the year with scintillating form and will look to end it the same way by winning the prestigious FedEx Cup.