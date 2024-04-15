It has been a tough journey for LIV Golf players, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia, to be a part of Major tournaments this year, with only 13 of them making an appearance at the 2024 Masters this year. Several LIV Golfers are playing on past champion or exemption status, which will be null in a few years.

DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open, which gave him a five-year exemption into the Masters and other majors. His exemption will end in 2025, which has become a cause of concern for him.

According to Mike McAllister, the editorial director for LIV Golf, DeChambeau said:

"I don't know what the future holds, but one thing I do know, if I do get invited, I'd gratefully come back after my exemption is up."

Expand Tweet

The removal of LIV Golf Players from the OWGR points board has seen them slip down the rankings. That, coupled with their ban from playing any PGA Tour tournaments has drastically reduced their chances of being a part of any of the major tournaments.

While the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour are trying to set up a framework agreement to rectify this, it is expected to take quite a long time for the agreement to reach fruition, causing frustration amongst golfers and fans alike.

How did LIV Golfers rank at the 2024 Masters? Full leaderboard explored ft. Bryson DeChambeau

Scottie Scheffler lifted the title at the 2024 Masters, with youngster Ludvig Aberg finishing in second place. While Bryson DeChambeau did hold the lead for a majority of the first three rounds, his performance in the fourth round saw him slip down to T6.

Following is how all 13 of the LIV Golfers fared at the Masters this year:

Bryson DeChambeau - T6

Cameron Smith - T6

Tyrrell Hatton - T9

Patrick Reed - T12

Jaoquin Niemann - T22

Phil Mickelson - T43

Jon Rahm - T45

Brooks Koepka - T45

Sergio Garcia - missed the cut

Bubba Watson - missed the cut

Charl Schwartzel - missed the cut

Dustin Johnson - missed the cut

Adrian Meronk - missed the cut

The PGA Tour schedule will see the PGA Championship, which will be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback