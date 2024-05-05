"I know how to get the job done": Matt Wallace eyes down win ahead of final round at 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Matt Wallace sets his eyes on winning the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The English professional golfer teed it at this week's PGA Tour event. He has been playing fairly well so far and is in contention to win.

Wallace finished in a tie for third place following the round on Saturday, May 4. He will tee off for the final round on Sunday, May 5, just two strokes behind the leader.

Following the third round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Matt Wallace opened up about his game and his preparation for the finale on Sunday. During a press conference following the third round, the 34-year-old said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"I know how to get the job done so I will do the same thing as what I 've been doing tonight and get ready for that tomorrow and then go out there with full focus on trying to win a golf tournament." (O.45-0.54)

Following the three rounds of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event, Taylor Pendrith took the lead with a score of under 19. He finished just one stroke ahead of Jake Knapp.

Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace tied for third place while Alex Noren and Kelly Kraft settled in the T5 position.

How has Matt Wallace performed at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024?

Matt Wallace has showcased impressive gameplay at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. He commenced the game on Thursday, May 2, at the TPC Craig Ranch with three consecutive birdies on the first three holes. Adding to his momentum, he shot two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.

Wallace maintained a bogey-free round on Thursday, carding eight birdies for a score of 63. In the second round of the tournament, he began on the 10th hole and secured a birdie on the 11th. He then achieved an eagle on the 14th and another birdie on the 18th.

Although the 34-year-old started the back nine with a bogey, he promptly recovered with a birdie on the third hole, followed by another on the eighth. Wallace concluded Friday's round with a score of 5-under 66.

The golfer maintained his excellent form into the event's third round. He registered two birdies on the front nine and three on the back, alongside a bogey on the 16th, resulting in a score of 67.

Matt Wallace has played in 11 tournaments in 2024, successfully making the cut in six of them. His best performance of the season was at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 17th place.

Wallace will start his game on Sunday for the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at 12:48 p.m. ET on the first tee hole.