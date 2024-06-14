"I know I’m not a media favorite either" - Brooks Koepka opts for a text message interview after turning down an in-person one at US Open

Following his first round of the US Open, Brooks Koepka skipped the media interaction as he was bored by the repetitive questions. However, later, he opted for an interview over text messages with Eamon Lynch.

On Thursday, June 13, Koepka carded an even-par 70 in the first round of the US Open. He was at the top of the leaderboard before he made bogeys on the 13th, 15th, and 16th holes, respectively, to conclude the day at T16.

After finishing the opening round, the five-time major champion decided to avoid the post-round interview. However, this was not due to any animosity towards the media; he was just tired of the lack of creativity in the questions.

Trending

"I opted not to do ‘em just because I didn’t feel like it," he told Eamon Lynch via text. "Same questions every week. The lack of creativity with questions is kinda boring. I know I’m not a media favorite either so it’s not like anyone will notice. LOL."

He reasoned that he knew the questions would revolve around the Pinehurst greens, the bogeys he made, and LIV vs. the PGA Tour.

Speaking about his round, he said he played well but could have been better. However, he added that an even par score shouldn't hurt at the US Open.

"Felt in control of iron play," he said as per Golfweek. "Brain fart on 13 and 15. Just didn’t do much wrong. Missed it where I wanted. Sixteen was my bad drive of day and didn’t get lucky in the native area, which is what you get when you hit it in there. Just part of Pinehurst and what makes it good."

When will Brooks Koepka tee off at the US Open on Friday?

Brooks Koepka is grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa for the second round of the US Open. The trio will tee off from the tenth tee on Friday, June 14, at 1:25 pm ET.

While Brooks Koepka is just five strokes behind the lead, Thomas carded a 7-over 77 on Thursday and was 12 shots back at T132. Morikawa was also tied with Koepka and sixteen other players in fourteenth place.

After the first round, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay have a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg, who carded 66. Matthieu Pavon and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for fourth at 3-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback