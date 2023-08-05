“I know I have to win or finish solo second”: Billy Horschel has set his target on qualifying for FedEx Cup’s playoff spot 

Billy Horschel is currently competing in the Wyndham Championship. The final PGA Tour event will decide the ultimate rankings for the FedEx Cup playoffs and Horschel is ready for the challenge.

The American is currently ranked in the 116th position for the FedEx Cup rankings and will have to make it into the top 70 to guarantee qualification. Subsequently, the 36-year old will have to deliver an exceptional performance in the ongoing Wyndham Championship and has no option but to win the tournament or place second.

Horschel stated that he felt ready to take on the challenge and hoped that fate was on his side.

“There’s been a lot of positive stuff coming, a lot more confidence in my ability to strike the golf ball, which has been the biggest issue all year", he said, as quoted by Fox Sports. “I know I have to win or finish solo second, If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Bille Horschel had a great start at Sedgefield Country Club and moved past many players on Thursday. The Florida native scored an eagle and 7 birdies to comfortably cement himself in 2nd position. Horschel is coming off of a dissapointing season and will try to make things right by ending the PGA Tour with a victory.

The Wyndham Championship has turned out to be one of the most fierce tournaments so far this season. Billy Horschel has a serious chance of qualifing for the FedEx Cup playoffs, as the 36-year old currently reserves the 2nd spot after 3 rounds.

Horschel is just 1 stroke behind the leader Russell Henley with a par score of -11. If he can manage to stay in the same position, Horschel will comfortably salvage his dissapointing season and turn the tide. However, it won't be easy, with Candian born Adam Svensson right behind him in 3rd position.

The final day of the Wyndham Championship will be an interesting display of the gentleman's game where the fate of many golfers will be decided. Billy Horschel will try to take the lead from Russell Henley while trying not to lose his comfortable place at 2nd position. The stakes are extremely high for the final PGA Tour event of this season.