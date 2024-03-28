"I don't know what a lot of it is" - Dustin Johnson is excited about Jon Rahm's Champions Dinner menu

Dustin Johnson is highly excited to attend Jon Rahm's Champions Dinner. The fast approaching 2024 Masters has propelled excitement among golf fans. The first Major of the year has a tradition of organizing the Champions Dinner, hosted by the previous year's winner for all the winners of the tournament over the years.

As the Masters 2024 is looming, the officials of the Augusta National event have unveiled the menu for the event. This year, Jon Rahm will be serving the guests.

Recently, Rahm's fellow LIV golfer Dustin Johnson expressed his excitement about attending the Champions Dinner of the Spanish golfer. While talking to the media ahead of the LIV Golf Miami event, Johnson acknowledged that he had seen the menu but was unfamiliar with many of the dishes included in it.

The 2024 Champions Dinner menu has a lot of Spanish dishes. Johnson said that he "loves Spanish food" and was "not familiar with it." Nonetheless, he believed it would "be great."

Speaking about the highly anticipated Champions Dinner, Dustin Johnson said (via Golf Digest):

"I have seen the menu, I'm sure it's going to be fantastic. I don't know what a lot of it is. I did know the [Ibericos] ham, obviously from playing in Spain last year. I ate a lot of the ham, so I know that's going to be great. I love Spanish food, I'm just not that familiar with it. But I can imagine it's going to be great."

It is important to note that Dustin Johnson won The Masters in 2020 by defeating Im Sung-Jae and Cameron Smith by five strokes. The victory has earned him a lifetime exemption to compete at the Masters, despite his controversial move to LIV Golf. Johnson is one of the many Saudi Circuit players who will tee off at the upcoming Major.

However, he is not the only LIV golfer who will attend the distinguished dinner. Spanish veteran golfer Sergio Garcia will also attend the Champions Dinner as the past winner of the tournament alongside Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, and Charl Schwartzel.

What is the menu of Jon Rahm's Champions Dinner?

The Masters' dinner of 2024 is scheduled to be held on April 9 at the prestigious August National Golf Club. Hosted by Jon Rahm, the dinner will be attended by the winners of the Masters over the years. The menu is finally out, and it includes Spanish delicacies.

Here is the menu of Jon Rahm's Champions Dinner:

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibericos: Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham cured pork loin

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra

Tortilla de Patatas

Chistorra con Patata

Lentejas Estofadas

Croqueta de Pollo

Ensalada de Txangurro

Chuleton a la Parrilla

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil

Milhojas de Crema y Nata

The 2024 Masters is scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.