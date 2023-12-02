“I know he's maybe weighing some decisions” – Jordan Spieth suggests Jon Rahm could be on the move to LIV Golf 

Masters champion Jon Rahm has been heavily linked to LIV Golf. Reports from several sources claim that the golfer’s move to the Saudi-backed circuit is a ‘done deal’. However, it’s not confirmed by the players or officials. Now, Jordan Spieth has come out to comment on the speculated move and has added strength to the rumors.

According to Spieth, Rahm is currently “maybe weighing some decisions.” Dubbing the Spaniard “one of the biggest assets” of the PGA Tour, the circuit’s latest policy board member expressed his worries over the rumored move. Meanwhile, the 13-time PGA Tour winner also stated that the situation was ‘out of his control.’

Commenting on Jon Rahm’s link to LIV Golf, Jordan Spieth said, as quoted by NUCLR Golf:

“Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour. So, it would be a really - really not very good for us in general because we want to play against the best players in the world and that's what Jon is. I know there's been some guys that have talked to him.

I know he's maybe weighing some decisions, maybe not. I really don't know, so I don't want to insult him and say he's weighing decisions if he already knows he's not or he is. You know, that's somewhat out of my control in a way.”

It is pertinent to note that Rahm has been linked to LIV Golf ever since its inception. Despite this, the World No. 3 golfer had backed the American circuit in the past. However, the rumors strengthened recently after the Spaniard shockingly withdrew from the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy run TGL, days before the series was postponed.

Rahm, who has had a great season on the PGA Tour in 2023 winning four tournaments including a Major, will be the top-rated player on the LIV roster if the move is confirmed.

Jon Rahm to join LIV Golf for $600 million

According to Flushing It Golf, Rahm’s move to LIV Golf is confirmed. The report claimed that the contract offered to the Masters champion amounted to a whopping $600 million. If true, this will be the biggest contract ever offered by LIV to any player. Despite no official announcements, sources have claimed that the 29-year-old will compete at the Gerg Norman-led circuit next year.

The claims of the $600 million contract were first made by Front Office Sports. According to the publication, the Spaniard will get a part of the sum as a signing bonus and the rest in equity. The golfer is likely to get his own team in the franchise as well. For the unversed, Phil Mickelson signed with LIV Golf for $200 million. This is the biggest LIV contract to date.

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm has often spoken in support of LIV players in the past. The golfer has even blasted the riddance of the Saudi-backed circuit’s golfers like Sergio Garcia from the Ryder Cup. This had made several fans question his loyalty towards the PGA Tour.