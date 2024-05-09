"I know he misses the game": Tiger Woods could reportedly tee up more often this year, insists former caddie

Tiger Woods hasn't played every month this year yet, though he has said in the past that he'd like to. The golfer wanted to play one tournament every month including Majors but withdrew from a tournament in February and skipped one in March. Now, he's slated to play the next three months, but his former caddie believes he might want to play more.

Joe LaCava, who used to work with Tiger Woods and has worked with several other star golfers, believes the Champions Tour might call Woods' name. It's less demanding than the PGA Tour is, which might benefit someone like Woods.

LaCava said via the Charlotte Observer:

“I know he misses the game… I think he will test the waters on the senior tour and see if he likes it. ... It would be a great boost for the senior tour. ... He’s at an age where I could see him playing 4-5 events out here and maybe 4-5 out there. He’s never actually said that. And I also think he’s interested in following Charlie’s career and also his daughter, Sam who might become a college soccer player.”

Woods likely doesn't want to skip out on Major tournaments. When he pledged to play once a month, the golfer noted specifically that the Masters (April), PGA Championship (May), U.S. Open (June), and Open Championship (July) were the events he was targeting in those months.

LaCava did specify that he didn't hear this from Woods. He just knows the man pretty well and believes his desire to compete is strong enough to make Woods look for options.

The Champions Tour is designed for older golfers and Woods turns 49 in December. The former caddie also noted that it would do wonders for the popularity and potentially the financial backing of the PGA Tour Champions.

Tiger Woods in midst of monthly appearances

This is when Tiger Woods' plans get tested. Whether or not he can really handle monthly tournaments will be put to the test in the next few months. He will begin next weekend at Valhalla for the PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods is going to play once in the next three months

He said via ESPN:

"I have basically the next three months," Woods said. "So, I have three Majors, and hopefully that will all work out."

That will then continue when he suits up again next month for the U.S. Open and the month after at the Open Championship. The Masters Tournament this year was difficult on his body and he had a disastrous closing two rounds after making the cut. Whether or not he can bounce back from that and continue to do it each month remains to be seen, but everyone will see what he can do soon.