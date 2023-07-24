“I know you think he’s ripped” - Brandel Chamblee calls Rory McIlroy ‘a Greek god’ at The British Open 2023

Rory McIlroy had yet another major to forget at the 151st Open Championship. The Irishman finished T6 alongside Emiliano Grillo as Brian Harman lifted the Claret Jug.

Despite his bad run of form in the majors, Brandel Chamblee is in all praise for McIlroy. However, he is not praising the ace golfer’s game but his physique instead.

During The Open Championship broadcast, Chamblee brought up McIlroy’s physique. The star golf analyst and commentator surprised many as he compared the ace golfer to a 'Greek god.’

Commenting on the Scottish Open winner, Chamblee said that McIlroy “is ripped” and “looks like a Greek god.” While lauding the golfer’s body, the analyst also note that the 34-year-old was running out of time to win majors.

Speaking about Rory McIlroy during The Open 2023 broadcast, Brandel Chamblee said, via Golf Channel:

“I know you think he’s ripped & he is ripped but you reach your physical prime at 26/27, you look at when players are dismissed from teams, it’s far earlier than you would think because they have statistics that show you’ve reached your statistical prime. I’m talking about mental, I’m talking about optical acuity, all these little things touch nerves, speed."

He added:

"I realize he’s ripping it & he looks like a Greek god, but I’m talking about, at 34 he doesn’t have as much runway in front of him as he did when he won his last major.”

Rory McIlroy on his fitness routine and diet

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy is a fitness freak. Earlier this year, the golfer had revealed in an interview that he follows a strict diet to keep his fitness in check. The Irish golfer stated that he’s been serious about his physical fitness ever since his untimely back injury at the age of 20. He dubbed the injury a “wake-up call.”

Opening up in an interview with GOLF.com, McIlroy said:

“It was a wake up call. The doctor told me I may not be lucky next time. That it could put me out for a long time. It was the first time I thought that I may not be able to do what I love, which is playing golf.”

The golfer went on to great lengths to avoid such injuries from happening again. McIlroy took on a diet to cut fat and hit the gym.

He added:

“I had to up my protein intake quite a bit. I’d eat a gram of protein per pound of body weight. I still do that; 170 grams per day of protein… It’s about being able to fit it into your diet so you can have it every once in a while, and feel good about it and not feel guilty. There’s so much guilt associated with eating. If you can break that mental barrier, you’ll be better off.”

It is noteworthy that Rory McIlroy’s efforts seem to have paid off. The golfer has been playing well for over a decade after his injury and is being lauded for his physique, at the age of 34.