"I don't know" - When Tiger Woods expressed uncertainty about Charlie Woods breaking his records

Tiger Woods has a number of huge records to his name. He is the youngest player ever to accomplish a career grand slam and has 82 PGA Tour victories to his credit. Woods' son Charlie Woods, like his father, has been playing golf since he was very little. Despite this, he is unsure whether his son will be able to achieve all of his accomplishments in golf.

Woods even believed that the hunger in his youth helped him achieve all of his accomplishments, and if Charlie had the same hunger only then, he would be as big as Tiger. The golfer revealed this in an interview with Golf Digest while filming the second season of his "My Game" video series.

In an interview in August 2020, Tiger expressed his views on Charlie's game. He stated,

"I’m still winning … for now. He’s starting to get into it. He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad [growing up].”

Upon asking whether Charlie will break his records or not, Tiger exclaimed,

"I don’t know. It depends on how bad he wants it. It’s all on him. I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game. That’s on him—whether he wants it or not.”

Tiger Woods is currently out of the game due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon. He is spending some time with his son, who is attempting to qualify for the US Amateur Open.

Tiger Woods is 'protective' of Charlie Woods on the course

PNC Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charlie Woods has been in incredible form in 2025, winning the Team TaylorMade Invitational in June. He had a tremendous performance, finishing 15 under par in the final round. Charlie shared his thoughts on his mindset on the course during a post-win press conference. He stated:

"I didn't look at the leaderboard once today. On the fairway after hitting the green on 18, [my caddie] was like: 'You make par here, you're going to be fine.'"

Tiger Woods revealed in an interview during the last round that he still feels protective of Charlie on the course. The golfer revealed:

"When we're out there playing, I'm his dad, so I'm protective of him. Obviously, I want him to do the best he possibly can. I want him to learn from everything. But I also want to protect him from, like, all of this. The environment. Especially this day and age."

The fifteen-time major winner continued,

"When I grew up, there were no camera phones, there were no videos. I try to shoo people away, 'Let him enjoy, don't put any pressure on him, let him play, let him be a kid, OK?'"

Tiger Woods has stated that he wants Charlie Woods to make his own path and become a legend for himself, rather than following in his footsteps.

