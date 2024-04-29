"I lean on Phil Mickelson pretty hard” - Brendan Steele opens up on receiving advices from Mickelson at LIV Golf events

Following his first-ever LIV Golf win, Brendan Steele thanked his team's captain, Phil Mickelson, for his advice and for instilling confidence in him.

On Sunday, April 28, Steele claimed the LIV Golf Adelaide after shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to beat Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. This was the first time a HyFlyers GC member won the title on the Saudi-backed circuit. Furthermore, his win also helped his team achieve its first-ever podium finish, as they finished third in the team portion.

Speaking at the winner's press conference, Brendan Steele thanked the six-time major champion for his support and credited him for the success. He said:

"I lean on Phil pretty hard with everything with how to hit shots around the green with how to approach things. He's one of the best players ever and he can give me advice. If he's going to give me advice I'm gonna take it.

"So I definitely want to listen to him and and he's helped me a ton with everything from wedge, play short game, mental game just instilling confidence in myself and a big reason why I'm sitting up here."

How much money did Brendan Steele win at the LIV Golf Adelaide?

Brendan Steele received a paycheck of $4 million for winning the LIV Golf Adelaide. Besides, HyFlyers GC also won $500,000 for the third-place finish. Steele received a share of $125,000 from the winnings.

Here's the individual payout at LIV Golf Adelaide:

1. Brendan Steele: $4,000,000

2. Louis Oosthuizen: $2,250,000

T3. Charl Schwartzel: $920,000

T3. Jon Rahm: $920,000

T3. Andy Ogletree: $920,000

T3. Joaquín Niemann: $920,000

T3. Dean Burmester: $920,000

8. Mito Pereira: $525,000

T9. Abraham Ancer: $385,500

T9. Brooks Koepka: $385,500

T9. Matt Jones: $385,500

T9. Jinichiro Kozuma: $385,500

T9. Danny Lee: $385,500

T14. Martin Kaymer: $275,000

T14. Lucas Herbert: $275,000

T14. Marc Leishman: $275,000

T14. Tyrrell Hatton: $275,000

T14. Thomas Pieters: $275,000

T14. Anirban Lahiri: $275,000

T14. Cameron Smith: $275,000

21. Cameron Tringale: $230,000

T22. Caleb Surratt: $206,250

T22. Richard Bland: $206,250

T22. Patrick Reed: $206,250

T22. Carlos Ortiz: $206,250

T26. Adrian Meronk: $180,000

T26. Matthew Wolff: $180,000

T26. Talor Gooch: $180,000

T26. Bryson DeChambeau: $180,000

T26. Charles Howell III: $180,000

T31. Pat Perez: $160,000

T31. Paul Casey: $160,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: $160,000

T34. Kevin Na: $146,250

T34. Lee Westwood: $146,250

T34. Bubba Watson: $146,250

T34. Peter Uihlein: $146,250

T38. Sebastián Muñoz: $138,750

T38. Phil Mickelson: $138,750