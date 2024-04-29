"I lean on Phil Mickelson pretty hard” - Brendan Steele opens up on receiving advices from Mickelson at LIV Golf events

Following his first-ever LIV Golf win, Brendan Steele thanked his team's captain, Phil Mickelson, for his advice and for instilling confidence in him.
On Sunday, April 28, Steele claimed the LIV Golf Adelaide after shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to beat Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. This was the first time a HyFlyers GC member won the title on the Saudi-backed circuit. Furthermore, his win also helped his team achieve its first-ever podium finish, as they finished third in the team portion.
Speaking at the winner's press conference, Brendan Steele thanked the six-time major champion for his support and credited him for the success. He said:
"I lean on Phil pretty hard with everything with how to hit shots around the green with how to approach things. He's one of the best players ever and he can give me advice. If he's going to give me advice I'm gonna take it.
"So I definitely want to listen to him and and he's helped me a ton with everything from wedge, play short game, mental game just instilling confidence in myself and a big reason why I'm sitting up here."
How much money did Brendan Steele win at the LIV Golf Adelaide?
Brendan Steele received a paycheck of $4 million for winning the LIV Golf Adelaide. Besides, HyFlyers GC also won $500,000 for the third-place finish. Steele received a share of $125,000 from the winnings.
Here's the individual payout at LIV Golf Adelaide:
- 1. Brendan Steele: $4,000,000
- 2. Louis Oosthuizen: $2,250,000
- T3. Charl Schwartzel: $920,000
- T3. Jon Rahm: $920,000
- T3. Andy Ogletree: $920,000
- T3. Joaquín Niemann: $920,000
- T3. Dean Burmester: $920,000
- 8. Mito Pereira: $525,000
- T9. Abraham Ancer: $385,500
- T9. Brooks Koepka: $385,500
- T9. Matt Jones: $385,500
- T9. Jinichiro Kozuma: $385,500
- T9. Danny Lee: $385,500
- T14. Martin Kaymer: $275,000
- T14. Lucas Herbert: $275,000
- T14. Marc Leishman: $275,000
- T14. Tyrrell Hatton: $275,000
- T14. Thomas Pieters: $275,000
- T14. Anirban Lahiri: $275,000
- T14. Cameron Smith: $275,000
- 21. Cameron Tringale: $230,000
- T22. Caleb Surratt: $206,250
- T22. Richard Bland: $206,250
- T22. Patrick Reed: $206,250
- T22. Carlos Ortiz: $206,250
- T26. Adrian Meronk: $180,000
- T26. Matthew Wolff: $180,000
- T26. Talor Gooch: $180,000
- T26. Bryson DeChambeau: $180,000
- T26. Charles Howell III: $180,000
- T31. Pat Perez: $160,000
- T31. Paul Casey: $160,000
- T31. Dustin Johnson: $160,000
- T34. Kevin Na: $146,250
- T34. Lee Westwood: $146,250
- T34. Bubba Watson: $146,250
- T34. Peter Uihlein: $146,250
- T38. Sebastián Muñoz: $138,750
- T38. Phil Mickelson: $138,750