"I like hunting someone down" - Charley Hull embraces underdog role after strong Saturday at AIG Women’s Open

Charley Hull played incredible golf on the moving day of the AIG Women’s Open 2025 to find herself in the hunt. Following her round, she jokingly accepted that she liked 'hunting' players.
On Saturday, August 2, Hull carded a 6 under 66 to make a whopping 24 spot jump to T4. Following her round, she was at 6 under and just three shots off the lead.
During the post round interview, Hull said she enjoyed chasing and found it quite fun.
"Yeah, I like hunting someone down," she said jokingly. "Yeah, no, it was good fun, and see what she does this afternoon and just focus again tomorrow."
Refelcting on her round, the English star looked satisifeid with her perofrmance.
"Really good, she said. "Hit in the bunker on the first and made a good up and down there. Then, just made birdies when I give myself an opportunity to make a birdie, apart from the last hole. It was a quite tricky putt. It was down the hill and it was off the right, the wind, but it was a little bit left-to-right and a little bit right-to-left.
"Usually just hit a firm putt straight at the hole and took the break out, but where it was downhill and a little bit downwind as well, just dribbled it a little bit left and it broke on me.
Charley Hull is looking for the first major championship of her career. Besides, she is also trying to win her first LPGA title in three years.
Charley Hull's perfromance at the AIG Women's Open, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at Charley Hull's hole-by-hole perfromance at the AIG Women's Open, Round 3:
Front Nine (OUT)
- Hole 1, par 4 - 4 (E)
- Hole 2, par 4 - 3 (-1)
- Hole 3, par 4 - 4 (-1)
- Hole 4, par 4 - 4 (-1)
- Hole 5, par 3 - 2 (-2)
- Hole 6, par 5 - 4 (-3)
- Hole 7, par 4 - 3 (-4)
- Hole 8, par 3 - 3 (-4)
- Hole 9, par 5 - 4 (-5)
- OUT: 31 (-5)
Back Nine (IN)
- Hole 10, par 4 - 4 (-5)
- Hole 11, par 4 - 4 (-5)
- Hole 12, par 3 - 2 (-6)
- Hole 13, par 5 - 4 (-7)
- Hole 14, par 4 - 5 (-6)
- Hole 15, par 3 - 3 (-6)
- Hole 16, par 4 - 4 (-6)
- Hole 17, par 4 - 4 (-6)
- Hole 18, par 5 - 5 (-6)
- IN: 35 (-1)
- Total: 66 (-6)