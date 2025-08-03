  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Charley Hull
  • "I like hunting someone down" - Charley Hull embraces underdog role after strong Saturday at AIG Women’s Open

"I like hunting someone down" - Charley Hull embraces underdog role after strong Saturday at AIG Women’s Open

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 03, 2025 07:14 GMT
AIG Women
Charley Hull att the AIG Women's Open 2025 (image Source: Getty)

Charley Hull played incredible golf on the moving day of the AIG Women’s Open 2025 to find herself in the hunt. Following her round, she jokingly accepted that she liked 'hunting' players.

Ad

On Saturday, August 2, Hull carded a 6 under 66 to make a whopping 24 spot jump to T4. Following her round, she was at 6 under and just three shots off the lead.

During the post round interview, Hull said she enjoyed chasing and found it quite fun.

"Yeah, I like hunting someone down," she said jokingly. "Yeah, no, it was good fun, and see what she does this afternoon and just focus again tomorrow."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Refelcting on her round, the English star looked satisifeid with her perofrmance.

"Really good, she said. "Hit in the bunker on the first and made a good up and down there. Then, just made birdies when I give myself an opportunity to make a birdie, apart from the last hole. It was a quite tricky putt. It was down the hill and it was off the right, the wind, but it was a little bit left-to-right and a little bit right-to-left.
Ad
"Usually just hit a firm putt straight at the hole and took the break out, but where it was downhill and a little bit downwind as well, just dribbled it a little bit left and it broke on me.

Charley Hull is looking for the first major championship of her career. Besides, she is also trying to win her first LPGA title in three years.

Ad

Charley Hull's perfromance at the AIG Women's Open, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at Charley Hull's hole-by-hole perfromance at the AIG Women's Open, Round 3:

Front Nine (OUT)

  • Hole 1, par 4 - 4 (E)
  • Hole 2, par 4 - 3 (-1)
  • Hole 3, par 4 - 4 (-1)
  • Hole 4, par 4 - 4 (-1)
  • Hole 5, par 3 - 2 (-2)
  • Hole 6, par 5 - 4 (-3)
  • Hole 7, par 4 - 3 (-4)
  • Hole 8, par 3 - 3 (-4)
  • Hole 9, par 5 - 4 (-5)
  • OUT: 31 (-5)
Ad

Back Nine (IN)

  • Hole 10, par 4 - 4 (-5)
  • Hole 11, par 4 - 4 (-5)
  • Hole 12, par 3 - 2 (-6)
  • Hole 13, par 5 - 4 (-7)
  • Hole 14, par 4 - 5 (-6)
  • Hole 15, par 3 - 3 (-6)
  • Hole 16, par 4 - 4 (-6)
  • Hole 17, par 4 - 4 (-6)
  • Hole 18, par 5 - 5 (-6)
  • IN: 35 (-1)
  • Total: 66 (-6)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications