“I like to needle people” - Xander Schauffele responds to Max Homa’s comment on him being an ‘underrated’ trash talker

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 20, 2023 10:44 GMT
RBC Heritage - Round One
Xander Schauffele during the 2023 RBC Heritage Round One

Xander Schauffele responded to Max Homa's comment that the former was one of the underrated trash talkers on Tour. Schauffele was speaking at the pre-event press conference of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his partner Patrick Cantlay.

When asked about Xander's response to Homa's comment, he replied to reporters:

"Wow, that's an interesting call out, first of its kind for me. I like to have fun. I like to needle at people. Just like every child on the planet, if you don't like being needled, just ignore me. That's kind of how that works. When people start ignoring me, then I move on to the next target"
"That's an interesting call-out." 😂@XSchauffele responds to @MaxHoma23's quote. https://t.co/xvmbOdGYjt

"You kind of share the burden of stress and anxiety" - Xander Schauffele feels it is comparatively 'easier' to compete in team events

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are defending champions at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Team events are not as frequent on the PGA Tour as compared to individual ones, which take place almost every week. So it is natural that the players might take some time to adapt to the team format.

However, Xander Schauffele feels it is easier to play as a team than as an individual. During the pre-event conference of the Zurich Classic, he was asked if there were any different challenges while playing in the team events.

"I think it's easier as a team. You kind of share the burden of stress and anxiety that comes with winning a golf tournament versus it being all on your own."
"If you hit a bad shot, obviously when you're playing a tournament by yourself, you have to pick yourself up. This rare opportunity with this tournament and one other this year, most years your partner can pick you up when you're down. So I think it's probably a little bit easier to go wire to wire."
He also spoke about his chemistry with Cantlay, with whom he has played in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup as well.

"I think with Pat and I, we played so much together, that more times than not, we're going to pick each other up when one of us isn't doing so well."

Schauffele and Cantaly are the defending champions at TPC Lousiana, where they beat the duo of Sam Burns and Billy Horschell by a two-stroke margin.

Team details for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Here are the teams for the 2023 Zurich Classic:

  1. Andrew Landry and Austin Cook
  2. Augusto Nunez and Fabian Gomez
  3. Austin Eckroat and Scott Harrington
  4. Austin Smotherman and Harry Higgs
  5. Ben Griffin and Ryan Gerard
  6. Bill Haas and Jonathan Byrd
  7. Brandon Matthews and Sean O'Hair
  8. Brandon Wu and Joseph Bramlett
  9. Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire
  10. Brent Grant and Kevin Roy
  11. Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim
  12. Callum Tarren and Ben Taylor
  13. Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers
  14. Carson Young and Kyle Westmoreland
  15. Chad Collins and D.J. Trahan
  16. Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
  17. Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin
  18. Chris Stroud and William McGirt
  19. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa
  20. David Lingmerth and Jonas Blixt
  21. David Lipsky and Aaron Rai
  22. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
  23. Davis Thompson and Will Gordon
  24. Derek Ernst and Robert Garrigus
  25. Doug Ghim and Kramer Hickok
  26. Dylan Frittelli and Matti Schmid
  27. Edoardo Molinari and Luke Donald
  28. Erik van Rooyen and MJ Daffue
  29. Geoff Ogilvy and Kevin Stadler
  30. Greyson Sigg and Brice Garnett
  31. Harris English and Tom Hoge
  32. Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley
  33. Harry Hall and Akshay Bhatia
  34. J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley
  35. Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell
  36. Jim Herman and Ryan Armour
  37. Jimmy Walker and D.A. Points
  38. Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy
  39. John Daly and David Duval
  40. Justin Lower and Dylan Wu
  41. Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
  42. Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery
  43. Lee Hodges and Robby Shelton
  44. Luke List and Henrik Norlander
  45. Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
  46. Matt Wallace and Callum Shinkwin
  47. Matthias Schwab and Vincent Norrman
  48. Max McGreevy and Sam Stevens
  49. Michael Kim and S.Y. Noh
  50. Michael Thompson and Paresh Amin
  51. Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
  52. Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman
  53. Paul Haley II and Cody Gribble
  54. Richy Werenski and Scott Brown
  55. Ricky Barnes and Kyle Stanley
  56. Robert Streb and Troy Merritt
  57. Russell Knox and Brian Stuard
  58. Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
  59. Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy
  60. Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh
  61. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel
  62. Sam Ryder and Doc Redman
  63. Sam Saunders and Eric Cole
  64. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim
  65. Sung Kang and Sangmoon Bae
  66. Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell
  67. Tano Goya and Trevor Werbylo
  68. Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith
  69. Taylor Pendrith and Michael Gligic
  70. Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard
  71. Trevor Cone and Andrew Novak
  72. Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
  73. Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda
  74. Tyson Alexander and Carl Yuan
  75. Victor Perez and Thomas Detry
  76. Wesley Bryan and Grayson Murray
  77. Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler
  78. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
  79. Zac Blair and Marty Dou
  80. Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker

