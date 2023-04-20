“I like to needle people” - Xander Schauffele responds to Max Homa’s comment on him being an ‘underrated’ trash talker

Xander Schauffele responded to Max Homa's comment that the former was one of the underrated trash talkers on Tour. Schauffele was speaking at the pre-event press conference of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his partner Patrick Cantlay.

When asked about Xander's response to Homa's comment, he replied to reporters:

"Wow, that's an interesting call out, first of its kind for me. I like to have fun. I like to needle at people. Just like every child on the planet, if you don't like being needled, just ignore me. That's kind of how that works. When people start ignoring me, then I move on to the next target"

"You kind of share the burden of stress and anxiety" - Xander Schauffele feels it is comparatively 'easier' to compete in team events

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are defending champions at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Team events are not as frequent on the PGA Tour as compared to individual ones, which take place almost every week. So it is natural that the players might take some time to adapt to the team format.

However, Xander Schauffele feels it is easier to play as a team than as an individual. During the pre-event conference of the Zurich Classic, he was asked if there were any different challenges while playing in the team events.

"I think it's easier as a team. You kind of share the burden of stress and anxiety that comes with winning a golf tournament versus it being all on your own."

"If you hit a bad shot, obviously when you're playing a tournament by yourself, you have to pick yourself up. This rare opportunity with this tournament and one other this year, most years your partner can pick you up when you're down. So I think it's probably a little bit easier to go wire to wire."

He also spoke about his chemistry with Cantlay, with whom he has played in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup as well.

"I think with Pat and I, we played so much together, that more times than not, we're going to pick each other up when one of us isn't doing so well."

Schauffele and Cantaly are the defending champions at TPC Lousiana, where they beat the duo of Sam Burns and Billy Horschell by a two-stroke margin.

Team details for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Here are the teams for the 2023 Zurich Classic:

Andrew Landry and Austin Cook Augusto Nunez and Fabian Gomez Austin Eckroat and Scott Harrington Austin Smotherman and Harry Higgs Ben Griffin and Ryan Gerard Bill Haas and Jonathan Byrd Brandon Matthews and Sean O'Hair Brandon Wu and Joseph Bramlett Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire Brent Grant and Kevin Roy Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim Callum Tarren and Ben Taylor Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers Carson Young and Kyle Westmoreland Chad Collins and D.J. Trahan Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin Chris Stroud and William McGirt Collin Morikawa and Max Homa David Lingmerth and Jonas Blixt David Lipsky and Aaron Rai Davis Riley and Nick Hardy Davis Thompson and Will Gordon Derek Ernst and Robert Garrigus Doug Ghim and Kramer Hickok Dylan Frittelli and Matti Schmid Edoardo Molinari and Luke Donald Erik van Rooyen and MJ Daffue Geoff Ogilvy and Kevin Stadler Greyson Sigg and Brice Garnett Harris English and Tom Hoge Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley Harry Hall and Akshay Bhatia J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell Jim Herman and Ryan Armour Jimmy Walker and D.A. Points Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy John Daly and David Duval Justin Lower and Dylan Wu Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery Lee Hodges and Robby Shelton Luke List and Henrik Norlander Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick Matt Wallace and Callum Shinkwin Matthias Schwab and Vincent Norrman Max McGreevy and Sam Stevens Michael Kim and S.Y. Noh Michael Thompson and Paresh Amin Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman Paul Haley II and Cody Gribble Richy Werenski and Scott Brown Ricky Barnes and Kyle Stanley Robert Streb and Troy Merritt Russell Knox and Brian Stuard Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh Sam Burns and Billy Horschel Sam Ryder and Doc Redman Sam Saunders and Eric Cole Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim Sung Kang and Sangmoon Bae Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell Tano Goya and Trevor Werbylo Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith Taylor Pendrith and Michael Gligic Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard Trevor Cone and Andrew Novak Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda Tyson Alexander and Carl Yuan Victor Perez and Thomas Detry Wesley Bryan and Grayson Murray Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay Zac Blair and Marty Dou Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker

