“I like being sexy, it's when I'm most confident”: Paige Spiranac opens up about her revealing golf course outfits 

Golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac is known for her unapologetic style, fierce opinions, and golf skills. She dresses in bold and confronting outfits and has received quite a lot of criticism for the same, especially while on the golf course.

Needless to say, however, Spiranac has stood up for herself when it comes to her sense of dressing. Amassing a following of 3.8 million, Spiranac recently said on the Key Adams show that it gives her confidence to dress the way she does.

"It's just how I feel best. I've always dressed this way. I like being sexy - it's when I'm most confident. There are definitely times I play it up on social media. It’s my body, it’s my choice, and I can choose what I want to wear."

Paige Spiranac said that the game of golf has nothing to do with the way she dresses. Her passion for golf is what matters, and she respects the game despite what her critics have to say.

"You can still respect and uphold the tradition of the game - it doesn't have to be all about your wardrobe. I'm just trying to share my personal story and be authentic to myself."

Paige Spiranac explains how she's comfortable with her dressing choices

Paige Spiranac was a gymnast before she took up playing golf. When she first took up the sport, she did not have the resources to buy 'appropriate' golf outfits.

"When I switched to golf, I was comfortable being in leotards. I didn't have enough money to buy a 'golf appropriate' wardrobe. So, I'd wear leggings and tank-tops from my closet. That's how I learned to play golf on public courses where there wasn't a strict dress code."

When she did go viral for playing golf, there were a lot of people online who seemed to care more about her dressing sense than her golf skills.

"I was just showing my swing but because I was wearing clothes that weren't golf appropriate, people lost their minds. I think people are scared to get into golf because it can be quite unwelcoming."

Since then, however, Paige Spiranac has become comfortable in her own skin and chooses to dress how she wishes. Needless to say, she does not care about what her critics say and recently, even tweeted that 'the lesser clothes she wore, the better she performed'.